Trailer hooks up with #6Bs

A DISTINCTIVE-coloured harvester comb trailer became a major conversation starter at the recent Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.
Produced by Wongan Hills-based business Wespray Boomsprays and Wongan Engineering, the aim of the blue trailer was to raise awareness of the #6Bs movement that is based around Blokes, Barbecues, Bonfires, Beers, Bonding and Bullshit.
Advertisement
6Bs is not a formal organisation, but more of a message and a campaign to get men living in regional areas to check in with each other and be aware of their mental health.
So popular has this message been, that Elyssa Giedraitis, the administration and marketing manager at the Wongan Hills business, wanted to get involved with a trailer that not only raised awareness, but also raised funds for #6Bs.
Admitting to having her own struggles with mental health and recently losing a friend who was struggling, Ms Giedraitis said they wanted to help out and came up with the idea of the comb trailer being in the same blue the #6Bs messaging was in.
"We love the message behind #6Bs and we really wanted to support them," Ms Giedraitis said.
She came up with the idea of having a comb trailer that was different to the previous 45 they had built so far this year only a few weeks prior to the iconic two-day field day.
READ MORE:
While admitting the blue would not match any of the harvester brands, Ms Giedraitis said it "would stand out".
The trailer was only finished and stickered just prior to the field days, but the campaign was worth it, fielding a lot of interest and raising the level of awareness.
#6Bs founder and Watheroo farmer Brad Millsteed said it was a great campaign and while his low-cost organisation didn't need the money, the funds would be put to good use with a special project.
He said the growth of #6Bs was mainly through word of mouth and social media.
"The brand has worked really well for something that wasn't meant to get this big, it was supposed to be one bonfire event back on May 8, 2017," Mr Millsteed said.
"There has never been any plan or intent with it, it has just been organic growth."
Since then regular bonfires have been held in local communities around WA and Mr Millsteed said it was more than just promoting mental health awareness.
He said it was about wellness and wellbeing in general, "because us blokes are so bloody useless at going to a doctor".
Mr Millsteed said it was good for men to listen to their mates or peers who might share something that was different with their bodies.
Advertisement
He said listening to other men talk about their problems reinforced the message that it "was OK, that's supposed to happen, I am not supposed to be able to do that forever, but it might also reinforce the fact that somebody should go to the doctor to have get something checked out".
Mr Millsteed said they were trying to speed up a generational change and that was reflective with farms now having occupational health and safety plans and farmers having to wear high-vis clothing when they entered a CBH Group site, something that many believed years ago was not possible.
This week Ms Giedraitis reported that Redmac in Moora has purchased the trailer for more than $2500 and it would be their store trailer, meaning it would be seen by many customers.
"It has been a great outcome and we know Brad and #6Bs will put the money to good use," she said.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.