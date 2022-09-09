Farm Weekly
$8200 Poll Merino tops Cardiff sale at Yorkrakine

By Kane Chatfield
September 9 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $8200 top-priced Poll Merino ram at the Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino studs fourth annual on-property ram sale at Yorkrakine last week were Elders, Wyalkatchem agent Russell Wood (left), buyer Des Tilbrook, CA & DA Tilbrook, Yorkrakine and Jordy, Dianne, Keisha and Quentin Davies, Cardiff stud.

A TOTAL clearance and improved values capped off a successful result for the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud on-property ram sale at Yorkrakine last week.

