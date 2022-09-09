A TOTAL clearance and improved values capped off a successful result for the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud on-property ram sale at Yorkrakine last week.
It was the family's fourth on-property sale since making the move onfarm in 2019 after 29 years selling rams at the multi-vendor sale at Wyalkatchem, with the Cardiff team presenting what was widely regarded as the best line-up of rams seen at the stud.
In a strong show of positivity to the sheep and wool industry, Cardiff's loyal band of followers, some decades in the making and some more recent, along with a couple of new faces, filled the void of a couple of regular names missing from the buyer's register since leaving the sheep industry in the past 12 months.
The first day of spring turned on a magical day as producers looked to the sky for some mild spring weather following an outstanding growing season of rainfall in large expanses of the Wheatbelt.
And backed by resulting favourable feed conditions, buyers set about filling their ram requirements with big-framed white wool Wheatbelt Merinos at their desired budgets and notch up a complete clearance of 120 rams at an average of $1691 under the control of the Elders selling team and auctioneer Nathan King.
Overall this was stronger by $153 compared to last year's average of $1538 from a 100pc clearance of 120 rams.
In the breakdown, 85 Merino rams sold for a solid average of $1820, up $192 on last year's sale where 80 rams averaged $1628.
The Poll Merino line-up of 35 rams sold for an average of $1377, slightly up by $19 on last year's sale where 40 rams sold for an average of $1358.
The sale's $8200 top price didn't eventuate until lot 95 with the second April shorn Poll Merino ram offered sparking plenty of interest before being knocked down to local long-time supporter of the Cardiff stud Des Tilbrook, CA & DA Tilbrook, Yorkrakine, who edged out Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, representing a prominent WA stud.
The upstanding rich-woolled ram was AI-bred by Poll Boonoke Bobcat 137, purchased by the Manunda and Kamballie studs for $70,000 in 2019.
It tipped the scales at 114kg and displayed autumn wool tests of 17.9 micron, 3.5 SD, 99.7pc comfort factor (CF) and cut 7.5kg greasy fleece weight (GFW).
Mr Tilbrook earlier collected the April shorn Merino team leader for $3300, a 117kg Woodyarrup Deluxe son with figures of 17.6 micron, 3.4 SD, 100pc CF and 6.7kg GFW.
After a five-year spell, Mr Tilbrook is cranking up his 200 ewe nucleus breeding program with the two Cardiff sires purchased at the sale to breed some ram lambs to use over his commercial ewe flock.
He said both were excellent sheep but the Poll was a standout.
"I first saw him at the Dowerin Field Days when they were penning him up and noticed the way his skin moved as he walked," Mr Tilbrook said.
"A true stud type, built well, beautiful back-end with white crimpy well-nourished wool.
"He was shorn about six weeks after the March shorn rams but has extra staple length and talking with other breeders, Bobcat is breeding this on."
Mr Broad got the sale off to a strong start, securing the first three March shorn Merino rams for classing client and regular supporters at the top-end of the Cardiff catalogue DA & YM Haywood, Goomalling.
The trio averaged $3733 including the two top-priced Merino rams at $4300 for a 107kg Cardiff syndicate bred ram testing 21.6 micron, 3.3 SD and 98.3pc CF and $4000 for a 105kg Banavie bred ram testing 20.4 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.3pc CF.
Mr Broad said he thought the rams were the pick of the Merinos.
"Stylish wools, well grown sheep with a desirable carcase to boot," Mr Broad said.
"The Haywoods run big carcase sheep that cut a lot of wool and I think these rams will fit into their commercial flock very well."
A special moment in the sale was the charity Merino ram penned in lot 48, with all proceeds donated to Breast Cancer Research WA through the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser which has raised more than $250,000.
It was the first Merino ram to be offered as part of the new campaign launched this year encouraging all sheep breeders to donate the proceeds from one of their sale rams this selling season to the fundraising effort.
The ram was knocked down to 20-year plus Cardiff client Trent Cosgrove, Roylands Farming, Shackleton, for $3400, outbidding other strong Cardiff supporter Graham White, Gra-Mel Nominees, Badgingarra.
Tom Reed, Jumbuk Shearing, who founded the Shearing For Liz fundraiser with his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 following an eight-year battle with Metastatic breast cancer, said the excellent result was more poignant on what would have been Liz's 50th birthday.
He acknowledged the Davies family for its overwhelming support and reminded everyone this year's Pink Shearing Day is this Saturday, September 10 at the Cardiff stud's shearing shed.
The Cosgrove family purchased the previous Cardiff ram donated to the cause and Mr Cosgrove said it was a great initiative from everyone involved and as a family was proud to support the fundraiser again.
The charity ram, a 101kg Cardiff syndicate bred ram testing 16.3 micron, 3.6 SD, 99.9pc CF and 6.1kg GFW was one of 11 rams purchased at the sale by the Cosgrove family.
The rams will go in with the family's slightly increased mating numbers of 2000 late-August shorn ewes at the end of November and Mr Cosgrove said they looked for bigger rams with good white wool types to get growth and frame into their wether lambs.
The sale was underpinned by a number of volume buyers who put together decent teams of rams.
None more so than Mr White, Gra-Mel Nominees, a regular buyer of big numbers at Cardiff who more than doubled his requirements from last year to finish with 24 Merino rams.
Mr White paid all values between $1100 and his top price of $3200, outlaid for a 113kg Cardiff syndicate bred ram testing 17.3 micron, 3.8 SD, 99.9pc CF and 5.9kg GFW.
Annual buyers of big numbers Moorara Farms, Miling and BM & KZ Morgan, Northam, went to script with Moorara Farms building an account of 14 Merino rams costing from $1100 to $2000, while the Morgans finished with 15 Merino and Poll Merino rams at values from $800 to $1300.
Other bigger teams collected at the sale included Trayning buyers GJ & MV McCormack with 11 mainly Poll Merino rams costing from $800 to $1300 and second-year Cardiff buyers GB Draper, Narembeen, replenished their stocks with 10 Merino rams, outlaying from $1000 to $1900.
