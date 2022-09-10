IT was a bag of mixed results for vendors in this year's WA Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Sale which was held as a purely online sale on AuctionsPlus last week.
This was the first time the sale had been held just online, with the previous five sales being physical sales at Wagin and Williams.
Advertisement
Prices hit a high of $12,000 for a White Suffolk ram and $1600 twice for White Suffolk ewes, while in the Suffolk side of the catalogue, rams sold to an equal State record price of $11,000 and ewes to a State record of $4500.
On AuctionsPlus, the sale attracted 2782 catalogue views and 436 logins which included 16 online bidders who placed 132 bids over the catalogue of 39 animals offered from 14 different vendors.
All up 22 White Suffolk and Suffolk rams were offered and nine sold under the hammer for an average of $5500, which was up $127 on last year's result.
In last year's sale which was held at Wagin, 11 rams sold from 17 offered at an average of $5373.
In the ewe portion of the catalogue, 11 ewes sold from 17 offered at an average of $1709.
Sale co-ordinator and Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis said the sale represented a good opportunity for WA White Suffolk and Suffolk stud breeders to sell and buy stud rams and ewes.
"It was the first time we held it as a purely online sale and it was pleasing to see good bidding action towards the conclusion of the sale on the sheep carrying strong Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs)," Mr Addis said.
"We had 16 online bidders during the auction which was pleasing to see and those bidding on the Suffolk offering pushed prices to State record levels.
"The rams that sold well across both breeds had been inspected onfarm prior to the sale by their purchasers.
"I would like to thank all the vendors and buyers who supported the sale this year.
"The future of the sale going forward will be determined by the feedback from vendors."
White Suffolk
In the White Suffolk side of the catalogue, nine studs offered 16 rams and 12 ewes and when the sale timer went off to indicate the end of the sale, seven rams had been sold at a $5214 average and eight ewes for a $1225 average.
In last year's sale 10 from 14 White Suffolk rams sold for an average of $5660 and 98 from 114 ewes sold for a $600 average, which included the first stage dispersal of the Kantara stud, Dumbleyung.
The $12,000 top-price honours went to Brenton Addis's Yonga Downs stud, Gnowangerup, when an upstanding ram from the stud in lot three sold to return buyers the Medlen family, Lynefield stud, Williams.
Advertisement
The ram, which was one of two offered by the stud, has ASBVs of 0.61 birthweight (BWT), 13.35 weaning weight (WWT), 22.11 post weaning weight (PWWT), 2.3 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), -0.48 post weaning fat (PFAT), 4.82 lean meat yield (LMY), -0.58 intramuscular fat (IMF), 1.15 shear force and indexes of 136.96 for LEQ and 147.71 for TCP.
Buyer Josh Medlen said the ram was a different bloodline to what they had had in the past and they liked it as it was good all round sire with both excellent physical traits and good figures.
"He has a good long body and good bone but he is not excessive, while on the figures front he has very good figures for growth and eye muscle," Mr Medlen said.
The ram will be used in the family's nucleus flock of 100 stud ewes to breed rams for their own use, as well as a few to sell.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
The Medlens aim to turn their White Suffolk cross lambs off as suckers and this year they will join 1800 ewes to White Suffolk rams.
The next best price in the White Suffolk ram offering was $5250 and this was recorded twice.
The Ditchburn family, Golden Hill stud, Kukerin, offered and sold two rams to a top of $5250 and an average of $4750.
The stud's $5250 top-priced ram was purchased by a Kojonup buyer.
The June 2021-drop ram, which is by Kohat 180156, has ASBVs of 0.48 BWT, 13.46 WWT, 20.26 PWWT, 1.64 PEMD, -0.83 PFAT, 4.89 LMY and indexes of 136.96 for LEQ and 147.71 for TCP.
Advertisement
The other Golden Hill ram to sell, was also a June 2021-drop son of Kohat 180156 and it sold at $4250 to a Cundinup-based buyer.
It has ASBVs of 0.435 BWT, 12.69 WWT, 19.27 PWWT, 2.77 PEMD, -0.48 PFAT, 4.83 LMY and indexes of 142.07 for LEQ and 152.14 for TCP.
Josh Addis, Kalagan stud, Denmark, offered and sold one ram for the equal second top price White Suffolk ram price of $5250.
The 112 kilogram, 2021-drop ram, which is by Yonga Downs 190384, was purchased by a Mt Barker stud.
The ram has ASBVs of 0.61 BWT, 13.46 WWT, 21.60 PWWT, 1.25 PEMD, -0.89 PFAT and indexes of 143.03 for LEQ and 151.64 for TCP.
The Cole family's Sasimwa stud, York, offered and sold two White Suffolk May 2021-drop sires, both at $3250.
Advertisement
The first ram listed by the stud in the catalogue, which sold to a Cundinup buyer, weighed 119kg and has ASBVs of 0.24 BWT, 11.63 PWWT, 0.60 PEMD, -0.49 PFAT, 2.07 LMY, -0.41 IMF, 2.77 Shearforce and a TCP index of 126.24.
The stud's second ram to sell at $3250 was purchased by an Esperance buyer.
It weighed 109kg and has ASBVs of 0.49 BWT, 15.77 PWWT, 0.75 PEMD, -1.16 PFAT, 3.65 LMY, -0.63 IMF, 4.01 Shearforce and a TCP index of 137.28.
The only other stud to sell a White Suffolk ram was the Hyde family's Kohat stud, Ongerup, which offered two rams and sold one at $3250 to an Esperance-based buyer.
The ram Kohat sold has ASBVs of 0.47 BWT, 19.32 PWWT, 2.29 PEMD, -0.13 PFAT, 3.98 LMY, -0.63 IMF, 2.93 Shearforce, as well as a TCP index of 152.53 and a LEQ index of 144.61.
In the White Suffolk ewe section the Yonga Downs stud took top honours selling two ewes to a high of $1600.
Advertisement
Both ewes were purchased by fellow vendor, the Golden Hill stud.
The two 2021-drop ewes had TCP indexes of 151 and 150.
The only other stud to sell White Suffolk ewes was the Welke family's Cascade stud, Cascade, which offered and sold six ewes all at $1100 to a Hyden-based buyer.
The July 2021-drop ewes had TCP indexes of 148.62, 147.36, 142.14, 157.20, 148.36 and 151.
Suffolk
There may have been less Suffolk rams and ewes offered but they certainly created plenty of interest with the top-priced ram selling to an equal State record auction price of $11,000, while the $4500 top-priced ewe set a new State record auction price.
Advertisement
In the Suffolk ram side of the catalogue five studs offered six rams and by the end of the auction two had sold at an average of $6500, while in the ewe offering two studs offered five ewes and three sold for an average of $3000.
The Mitsopoulos family's Kalinda stud, Boyanup, achieved the best results in the section, selling both the top-priced Suffolk ram and ewe.
Securing the stud's $11,000 top-priced ram was Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin, Karinya stud, Boyup Brook.
Mr Phillips said they first saw the ram in April at the Williams Gateway Expo and were impressed.
"In April he already had a strong sire look," Mr Philipps said.
"We then inspected him onfarm prior to the the sale and liked what we saw again with his large correct frame, great width and length of loin standing out.
Advertisement
"His growthy outlook is backed up with matching LambPlan figures.
"Having increased our stud numbers up to 460 ewes, we plan on collecting semen from him and using him in AI an program as well as naturally throughout our flock."
The 123kg, 2021-drop ram is by a Jusak sire and has ASBVs of 0.78 BWT, 12.31 WWT, 19.03 PWWT, 1.19 PEMD, -0.93 PFAT, -0.86 IMF, 1.06 Shearforce and a TCP index of 149.02.
When it came to the Kalinda stud's ewes, it offered and sold three ewes to $4500 to set a new State record price for a Suffolk ewe sold at auction and an average of $3000.
The top-priced ewe was purchased by Ray Batt, Goldenover stud, Cuballing, who only registered his Suffolk stud last year.
Mr Batt said the ewe was one of the better Suffolk ewes he had seen and it would be part of his founding breeding ewes for the stud.
Advertisement
"She has a very good constitution and outlook, coupled with this she has some of the best figures for a ewe in the Suffolk breed in Australia," Mr Batt said.
"She has a tremendous eye muscle but still maintains her femininity through the front and in addition she also has great neck extension."
The recording-breaking ewe was dropped in 2021 and has ASBVs of 0.50 BWT, 9.63 WWT, 16.50 PWWT, 2.44 PEMD, -0.08 PFAT, -0.53 IMF, -1.38 Shearforce and a TCP index of 148.03.
Mr Batt also purchased a second Kalinda ewe at $1600 which has a TCP index of 136.73.
The third Kalinda ewe sold was purchased by a Victorian based buyer at $2900.
It has ASBVs of 0.75 BWT, 10.86 WWT, 17.43 PWWT, 1.02 PEMD, -0.92 PFAT, -0.62 IMF, 0.16 Shearforce and a TCP index of 144.06.
Advertisement
The only other ram to sell in the auction was a June 2021-drop ram from Alibry stud, Wagin, when it sold for $2000 to the Kalinda stud.
The ram is a son of Bowen 170746 and it indexes values of 124.78 for TCP and 116.52 for LEQ.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.