$12,000 White Suffolk tops WA Elite sale

By Jodie Rintoul
September 10 2022 - 12:00am
This White Suffolk from Brenton Addiss Yonga Downs stud, Gnowangerup, topped the WA Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Sale held on AuctionsPlus last week when it sold for $12,000. The ram was purchased by the Medlen family, Lynefield stud, Williams.

IT was a bag of mixed results for vendors in this year's WA Elite White Suffolk and Suffolk Sale which was held as a purely online sale on AuctionsPlus last week.

