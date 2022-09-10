Yellowing wheat is not always a concern

WHILE it may look unappealing to the eye, yellowing in some wheat varieties doesn't necessarily mean there is disease present and isn't always a call for concern.
Yellowing in wheat has been increasingly observed in paddocks over the past two seasons and appears to be triggered and exacerbated by wet conditions.
It is a physiological response which has been nicknamed by Australian Grain Technologies (AGT) as the 'glasshouse yellows' as it usually shows up when growing conditions are good.
Yellowing is not a disease and while not a lot is known about its causes, the severity is variety dependent and interacts with the environment.
AGT wheat breeder Dion Bennett said there were a few different forms of the yellowing and it manifested differently in different varieties.
"Catapult tends to present as a yellow flecking on the leaves, which almost looks like leaf rust but there are never any pustules present, so while it looks a bit ugly it doesn't have any impact," Dr Bennett said.
"A variety like Mace will become a bit blotchy on the lower leaves, making it easy to mistake for yellow leaf spot, however the latter is usually a clearer, more well defined spot.
"There does seem to be a genetic component to it, so depending on the variety, it could help growers to pick whether it is the yellows or something more sinister which would need to be sprayed."
Determining the cause of yellows in the paddock has been made difficult as, although it seems to be associated with cold, wet conditions, this is not always the case, and not in all varieties, therefore it is difficult to artificially induce for research purposes.
Nutrition also seems to influence the severity of the yellows, however the inherent differences in soil type and fertility between regions make it difficult to identify any specific cause.
"We've done a bit of work on what causes the expression and extra nitrogen does help reduce the severity of it, but you're probably not going to get an economic response from doing that," Dr Bennett said.
"We found in a small number of trails that the expression of yellows had a negative effect on yield, but on the flipside there were also some trails which had a positive effect and in most situations it had zero effect on yield.
"In most situations it is just a visual effect - it looks a bit ugly but is unlikely to have any impact on yield."
Ultimately, while AGT hasn't been able to get a handle on exactly when and why the yellows come out, it seems to be a widespread phenomenon that is a response to a good growing season and has little to no impact on yield.
