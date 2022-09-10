ROBIN and his son Brad Higgins, Frankland River, are no strangers to the prime lamb industry.
The Higgins family, trading as SM Higgins & Sons, settled on the original property, called Netley, in 1906.
The picturesque Frankland River flows through the original 41 hectare block that started as a dairy farm and has now grown into a 1215ha sheep and cropping enterprise.
An additional lease block, 40 kilometres north of the Frankland River township, holds their dry ewes, wethers and weaners.
All of the Higgins' lambing ewes, lambs and rams are kept at the home property.
The cropping side of the business is made up of 190ha of barley, 180ha of canola and 50ha of oats for hay and seed.
Working alongside Robin is his wife of 54 years, Jan and their son Brad and his wife Jody, with their daughter and son-in-law Sara and Gareth Dowling, who are in the process of learning the ropes and routines of farming life.
In 1962 Robin began farming with his father Sydney 'Syd' Marshall.
"We started breeding with Southdown rams, crossbred out of cull Merino ewes, but they didn't seem to grow out and weigh as much as I wanted them to," said Robin.
In 1994 the family started its own Texel stud, one of Western Australia's founding breeders.
"We began by purchasing Texel embryos which were implanted into our Merino ewes," Robin said.
"As one of only a few in Australia at that time we discovered that the high yielding and lean carcase traits the Texels provided gave us exactly what we were looking for at the time."
Robin said that White Suffolk rams were also used and gave a very similar result.
"In the mid 1980s, I decided to breed first-cross (F1) Border Leicester ewes to increase lambing percentages and achieve higher dressing weights," Robin said.
"Four years ago Brad purchased our first Prolific rams from Liz and Craig Heggaton's BreedersBEST Genetics operation at Kojonup."
Nowadays the breeding flock consists of 1200 Merino ewes joined to Merino sires and 600 Merino ewes joined to Prolific rams to produce an F1 ewe.
The family also joins 350 F1 Prolific/Merino ewes and 600 F1 Border Leicester Merino ewes to White Suffolk and Texel rams.
"Our wool broker advised us to close the gap between our Merino clip and crossbred clip which was 27 micron and hard to market," Brad said.
"From there we transitioned into the Prolific Merino crosses and dropped our crossbred micron to 20."
If the Higgins continue to get high lambing percentages and a lower micron from the Prolifics, they will keep the breed as an asset to the property.
"People often ask us how the Prolific lambs compare to the Merino crossbreds," Brad said.
To Brad the answer is simple, the Merino lambs just don't get up and grow as fast as the Prolifics do.
The ewes are generally joined in January followed by a June lambing that lasts six weeks.
"We try to stick to our timetable although it can vary depending on the season, cropping and calving," Brad said.
"Prime lambs are a big part of our operation here, we will always work around them.
"We see our crops but it doesn't stop the lambs from growing so we can consciously keep an eye on them, it's really what we're here for."
All of the Higgins' stock go predominantly to WAMMCO for international sales, although their Merino and F1 wethers were recently marketed through Fletchers.
The 2021/22 lamb prices saw the Higgins receive an impressive return.
The two lines of lambs that were marketed to WAMMCO in November 2021, with the first draft made up of 376 lambs that received $199.72 per head and dressed at 26.03 kilograms.
The second draft sold at $212.42 per head for a mob of 90 lambs that dressed at 28.73kg.
"Our lambs we sent in the December draft dressed at 22.95kg and made a return of $183 per head for a mob of 352," Robin said.
"The second draft of 338 lambs was sold in April 2022, straight out of the feedlot and they averaged a 25.13kg dressing weight and $209.73 per head."
Lamb marking at Netley involves mulesing for the Merino lambs and tail-stripping for the F1 ewes due to their plainer bodies.
"All lambs receive a vaccination and two methods of pain relief - Buccalgesic and Tri Solfen," Brad said.
The efforts put into the breeding program by using Prolific rams resulted in the family winning WAMMCO's Producer of the Month award in March 2021 for their second-cross lambs.
Their winning line of 206 lambs averaged 21.28kg at processing and managed to reach an impressive $149 per head as a result.
"A visual observation of our ideal lamb is something solid and chunky that has well-defined muscle," Brad said.
"When I see them hanging at WAMMCO I want to see good hams and nice loins.
"Last year we sold our first draft of 1300 crossbred lambs and they averaged 25.13kg carcase weight (CWT) straight off the ewes and the second draft that had been weaned averaged 22.95kg CWT."
All of the lambs are weighed before they are sent off to market and any that don't make the weight are weaned, shorn and put onto stubbles before entering the onsite feedlot.
"Lambs are put out into the feedlot once they reach 40kg liveweight and are fed pellets at an adlib rate from Kojonup Feeds," Brad said.
Once the lambs have reached 55-60kg in liveweight they are taken out of the feedlot and sent to WAMMCO.
"Last year they were in the feedlot for a little while longer due to the lack of kill space at the abattoirs," Brad said.
Both Robin and Brad agreed that the market has changed over the years.
"There was a time where we were selling lambs dressed at 16kg, these days you would get penalised for it," Robin said.
"Consumers are looking for value for money and good quality meat, I know if I go to a restaurant I am willing to pay good money for quality lamb."
The pair commented "the market has been great lately, the past four years we have been riding a silver wave but it might be time to tighten up the belts going forward".
