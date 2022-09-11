Farm Weekly

Loose smut found in Wheatbelt barley crops

By Shannon Beattie
September 11 2022 - 4:00am
Loose smut on Spartacus barley. Photo by Quenten Knight, Agronomy Focus.

LOOSE smut has been found in barley crops in Merredin, Muntadgin and Nungarin, as well as at South Stirling, by plant pathologists from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

