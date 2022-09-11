LOOSE smut has been found in barley crops in Merredin, Muntadgin and Nungarin, as well as at South Stirling, by plant pathologists from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
A scattered infection of loose smut across a paddock of flowering Spartacus barley near Neridup was also found by Agronomy Focus agronomist Quenten Knight.
Barley loose smut is a fungal disease affecting seed heads, which can cause yield losses.
DPIRD plant pathologist Kithsiri Jayasena said in plants grown from infected seed, florets were replaced with a compact mass of dark brown-black powdery spores at heading.
"These spores are dispersed by wind to infect adjacent plants and produce the next generation of infected seed, with infection favoured by rainfall and high humidity during flowering," Dr Jayasena said.
"When examining your paddock, look for scattered plants with black heads or bare flower stalks.
"Infected seed is symptomless and presence of infected plants in the source paddock is a good indicator of risk of infected seed."
Infected seed is the primary disease source and highly contaminated seed should not be resown.
Transmission of infection from seed can be easily and effectively managed with a registered fungicide seed dressing.
Research conducted by Dr Jayasena found high label rates of a tebuconazole-based product, applied during flowering, can also reduce seed borne loose smut embryo infection on susceptible barley.
