InterGrain releases for barley for 2023

September 12 2022 - 2:00am
InterGrain barley breeder David Moody (right) and chief executive officer Tress Walmsley last month launching Zena CL at Croppa Creek, New South Wales.

NEW Zena CL barley from InterGrain is on its way for seeding in 2023, following its launch as the newest Clearfield barley.

