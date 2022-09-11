THROWING caution to the wind, Claire Harris and Kate Strong quit their day jobs to become self-proclaimed homeless bootscooters this year.
In 2018, the pair forged a friendship and pitched a pipe dream at a line dancing barn in Toowoomba, Queensland.
Advertisement
"Wouldn't it be fun to line dance around Australia one day?" they both said.
Four years later, the girls have hit up a dance floor much bigger than the one they first met on - and are set to kick up their heels across more than 40,000 kilometres while raising money for good causes.
Named 'Hoedowns for Country Towns', the nine-month road trip kicked off in March and has taken an anti-clockwise loop through some of the nation's most remote parts.
As part of the tour, Ms Harris and Ms Strong have hosted line dancing events in every State and Territory, with all proceeds going to seven rural charities.
Not only that, but they have given people a reason to come together and let their hair down, after a tough couple of years with COVID, drought, floods and bushfires.
"We love line dancing, but this has been all about giving people - from all walks of life - a reason to connect and have fun," Ms Strong said.
"Some were dancing before they could walk, some apparently have two left feet and others come out as a one-off.
"We get a kick out of it every single time, the novelty will never wear off."
In a way, you could say the story has come full circle - line dancing brought Ms Harris and Ms Strong together and now they are doing the same in rural communities.
Back to the beginning
One day, while aimlessly scrolling through social media, a page caught Ms Strong's eye - Toowoomba Line Dancing Fun & Fitness.
Ms Strong had returned to her family's south east Queesnland cattle farm, after spending a gap year on a northern station, when her parent's suggested she find an extra-curricular activity.
"They loved having me home, but they said I needed to get out and meet people my own age instead of bumming around on the farm," Ms Strong said.
"I've been a long time fan of the movie Footloose, so line dancing was something I always thought could be fun."
Despite this, it took some convincing before Ms Strong agreed to check out the fun and fitness class.
From there, she started to dance wherever and whenever she could.
Advertisement
Around the same time, Ms Harris moved to the Gatton area to complete her final year agricultural research project.
She had grown up dancing - and with a love for the country - and found a way to combine the two.
"I thought, I may as well get stereotypically country and start line dancing," Ms Harris said.
"I found a local group and have been involved ever since."
Little did the two know, the decision would completely change their life courses.
Advertisement
They instantly clicked and the seed for Hoedowns for Country Towns was planted, although it took a couple of years to get going.
Shortly after meeting, Ms Harris moved to Adelaide, where she worked as a journalist at Stock Journal (sister publication to Farm Weekly), while Ms Strong continued her agricultural consultant studies at university.
Then in 2021, they decided it was 'now or never' and turned their pipe dream into a reality.
"We would line dance in each other's living rooms over video call and on one of those calls the line dancing across Australia idea kept coming up," Ms Harris said.
"We decided if we don't do it in our mid-20s we never will and 2022 worked out best.
"The who, what, when, where, why and hows followed."
Advertisement
Ms Harris made a trip to Yeppoon, Queensland, where Ms Strong was working, and the pair started scribbling out a plan.
Armed with maps of Australia, sharpies and calendars - they had a look at where and when rural events were being held, and what their trip might look like.
A trial was held in the 2021 Christmas break, where Ms Harris flew to Brisbane and the pair took part in a line dance road trip back home.
"Everytime we needed a cuppa break, stopped for lunch or anything like that, we would line dance in front of a random sign and video it," Ms Strong said.
OTHER GREAT READS:
Advertisement
The pair returned to their old stomping grounds in Toowoomba, to kick off Hoedowns for Country Towns.
It seemed fitting given the line dancing barn was where the fundraising idea was first formed.
Hitting the road in March, Ms Harris and Ms Strong have lived out of their car for the past 25 weeks.
Most recently, they were in Western Australia for two months, before heading across the Nullarbor to South Australia.
Advertisement
"WA is a really supportive State, with a fantastic turnout and community resource centres," Ms Harris said.
"Thanks to everyone's support we raised $7800 for the Blue Tree Project.
"Before that, we raised $1200 for Variety in the Northern Territory and $6500 for Aussie Helpers in Queensland."
More than 9000km were travelled in WA, where a total of 13 line dancing events were held in places including Kununurra, Broome, Geraldton, Mingenew, Yalgoo, across the Wheatbelt and finally, at the Coolgardie Rodeo.
Events fell into three categories - an already established event, working with a community resource centre or event committee, and hiring out a hall and charging a per person fee.
In each town, Ms Harris and Ms Strong would warm people up with a beginner line dancing class, where everyone was encouraged to get up and have a red-hot go.
Advertisement
Through the Nutbush, they helped people realise line dancing wasn't as scary as they might think.
"People have all these pre-conceived notions about line dancing," Ms Strong said.
"It's only for country people, you only dance to country music, you have to be an older lady, you have to be this, you have to be that.
"But anyone can line dance, and you can dance to any song, of any genre and in whatever you feel comfortable."
Ms Harris and Ms Strong know 250 line dances from ultra beginner through to more advanced, and everything in between.
So what has been a highlight or standout moment from the girls' trip?
Advertisement
Well, it comes as no surprise they can't choose just one, given they have clocked up more than 29,000km.
Each town is remembered for a different reason.
"We worked with an existing line dancing group in Geraldton called the Geraldton bootscooters," Ms Harris said.
"They went all out for us - there were more than 60 people there and it was a really fun night.
"In Bruce Rock, we taught some people who were probably far better line dancers than us, including kids who competed at State and national championships.
"We didn't know that was going to happen at Bruce Rock, but we were amazed at the line dancing talent there."
Advertisement
Ms Strong agreed and added, "it has been an incredible experience".
As well as teaching classes, the girls dance in front of Australian landmarks including border crossings, silo art and windmills.
They share videos and photographs of their trip on social media to spread the love for dance.
From South Australia, they will head to Victoria, Tasmania and finally New South Wales, before making their way back up to Queensland.
They estimate they would have clocked up 40,000km by the time they finish.
And a hell of a lot more in steps.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.