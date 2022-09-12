FROM the raked white ceilings, to the jars of preserves, vintage china and charcoal grill - everything at Alberta's speaks of homeliness and comfort.
It's a small space, tucked away off Busselton's main Queen St, where Ben Ing and Kirsty Marchant have created a bit of quiet magic - and it's exciting too.
The pair last year moved to Busselton from Copenhagen and the world's most famous restaurant - allowing a return to her home State and for them to branch out on their own.
Having been head chef and head gardener respectively at Noma, Mr Ing and Ms Marchant have top-shelf hospitality pedigrees.
Their arrival set the locals and much of Perth's foodie scene abuzz - Noma has long been lauded for its food, but also for turning the old notions of fine dining on their heads.
"The reason you see chefs run food to the table in a high end restaurant is because of Noma,'' Ms Marchant said.
"There are all these things that stem from that, they redefined what fine dining can mean.
"There are no white tablecloths and some dishes you eat with your hands..."
It was a fast-paced, high energy environment - but they don't seem sad to have left it behind.
"I'm from here, I wanted to come back home,'' Ms Marchant said.
The time had come, they wanted something of their own.
With nearly a year of planning and months spent rebuilding their new kitchen space behind them, they opened Alberta's, a kitchen restaurant and store, on June 2.
"Kirsty is from Perth and grew up spending the summers at Yallingup,'' said Mr Ing, who grew up and trained as a chef in Ottawa, Canada.
"Busso has been a part of her life for a long, long time.
"I have visited before, I came to the Southbound festival here.
"I remembered seeing the jetty, and swimming by the jetty.
"So when we were starting to look for a place, it made a little bit more sense to come here than other places, such as Marg's and Dunsborough.
"It happened organically."
The 30-seat restaurant has literally been rebuilt from the ground up - both in its aesthetics and in its food offering.
The pair stripped the former Merchant & Maker premises, which you enter past a hip Queen St burger joint or a back-lane car park, down to the floor.
They enlisted help and advice from Ms Marchant's childhood friends - turned tradies - and did whatever renovating work they could manage themselves.
Ms Marchant's brother Aron did all of their design work and painted the back and front entrance signs.
Her father still does the books.
"We wanted to have our own space that is affordable and something that we can sustain ourselves,'' Mr Ing said.
They have arrived at a light-filled space, with a compact, but well-designed, open kitchen bounded by two broad Terrazzo counters, the charcoal grill, a spectacular Modbar under-bench coffee machine from Five Senses, a sheltered courtyard and inside bench seating upholstered by Ms Marchant's mum.
There are shelves lined with preserves, hanging boughs of dried eucalyptus leaves, silver op-shop cutlery, softly hued, organically shaped ceramics and bright artworks by a local artist, Benjamin Barretto.
During the building phase, Mr Ing also was busy researching the local food scene, building up networks with local producers and suppliers he met via the Margaret River Farmers' Market and word of mouth.
He has forged a strong connection with market gardener Dan Atkinson, at Gunyulgup Farms, Yallingup, who daily supplies, among other things, a variety of citrus and rocket.
"Since we have been open, Dan's produce has been there in some way, shape or form, every single day,'' Ms Marchant said.
"Because it is something different and arrives in small amounts, we use it in a different way - for seasoning, say, if it is a native lime."
They are very proud of the bread Mr Ing mixes and bakes every day, made from his own starter which he feeds daily, using flours milled by Sam Dawson and Rhiannon Moon, at Bred Co, Albany, from grain grown at Goodies Farm, Kendenup.
Mr Ing said as a chef, he appreciated the quality of locally-produced ingredients and that having connections with growers helped to avoid food waste.
''You know the growers, you can visit the land,'' he said.
"You care more when you meet people and you see what they are growing and the ethos coming from that."
Local customers sometimes drop off produce from their gardens, when they have a glut, knowing the chef is right there to talk to and appreciating the feeling that they can play their part.
Alberta's menu is deliberately small and changes daily - even hourly.
With no walk-in refrigeration and a small four-person team on hand, they are driven by necessity and desire to be creative and fleet-footed.
"Because we wanted to start brick by brick, we really want to build up our structures and systems and build a good team, with good people,'' Mr Ing said.
"It takes a lot of people to do high end food, which we don't have here, so we had to really pull it back, but keep the same quality.
"We do focused, clean, produce-driven food.
"You touch everything, you have your eyes on everything and all the prep.''
The blackboard menu hanging by the front door offers a handful of dishes - which are exquisitely plated, well-sourced and deftly-handled.
Think smoked egg and mushrooms on toast, a wedge of handcrafted cheese, a cup of broth, a slice of apple tart or olive oil cake and blood orange.
It is simply the kind of food that makes you happy - and simple food is a hard thing to achieve.
"To do things that are simple, it is actually really hard because you need to go back to the very beginning,'' Ms Marchant said.
"That is back to the produce - it has to be good.
"There is nowhere to hide, you need less on the plate and everything has to be really, really good.
"When you look at our menu, sometimes we have people who come in and say 'is that it?'
"And it's fine for them to feel like that, because they are used to going somewhere with a 10-page menu.
"Or people say, what's good today?
"We wouldn't put anything on that isn't great.
"People are starting to trust us and go for it and try something new every day.
"It is really nice to have a community that is starting to trust us."
The short blackboard menu also means they can change their offering in a moment.
"Because we change our menu every day we can put 10 portions of something on, until it goes, and we do that regularly," she said.
Ms Marchant and Mr Ing met in 2016, when both were working for Noma's pop-up restaurant in Sydney.
Mr Ing had worked his way around the Canadian west coast and New York, and had spent two years at Noma, Copenhagen, where he was head chef.
Ms Marchant started at the Sydney pop-up as an intern.
From Sydney, they both went back to Noma, Copenhagen.
"We worked in an open kitchen in Noma,'' Mr Ing said.
"As a chef, you would say hello and interact with guests and deliver food to the guests.
"Everyone interacts with everyone.
"You have that energy from the diner and the energy from the kitchen flowing back and forth."
They have tapped into the feeling of welcome that Noma did so well.
Customer service is their thing.
"When we demolished the inside space we really opened it up to reveal the high ceilings here,'' Mr Ing said of Alberta's.
"We have created a centrepoint with the coffee (at the front counter) and the fire, it is something for diners to gravitate towards.
"They are still seeing someone making their coffee and plating up a cake or dessert.'
'The fire is a particularly important part of the small kitchen space.
"We had a grill in Noma - there is always a grill in a restaurant kitchen,'' Mr Ing said.
"I went to another kitchen the other day and it had a gas fired grill which adds a mark and a charred flavour, but really it's better cooking over an open fire, with coals and smoke and wood with floral and fruit wood notes.''
The hanging boughs by the exposed brick fire nook, which have been drying for months, are not decorative.
They are used regularly in dishes, such as to smoke eggs or cook toast.
Because the fire is alive and needs careful tending and watching - lest dishes are spoiled by too much smoke - it also keeps them alive to and interested in the kitchen - a factor which is particularly appealing to outdoorsy Mr Ing.
"The fire is popular and it is a centrepiece of the kitchen,'' he said.
"But it is all about the flavour for me.
"Grilling toast in butter in a pan is amazing, but it is also amazing cooking it over a charcoal fire - giving it a smokey note - and serving it to your guests."
At the moment, Alberta's is open on Friday to Monday from 8am to midday.
It was a quick and easy decision, made a couple of weeks ago, when they looked at the staffing and kitchen resources they had available.
"In a time when hospitality all over the world is hurting, we knew that opening something and having an attitude of - this is what we do - doesn't work any more," Ms Marchant said.
"You need to have the staff and a lot of things in place.
"When we first opened, people were asking us whether we were going to do breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"But that's not possible in this space, we don't have a walk-in fridge, we want to work only as one team.
"We let the space and what is going on kind of dictate how we work.
"We have said to some of our regulars, think of everything we do as a pop up - because we might not keep it."
Despite, or maybe, because of the limitations, they are already busy planning for the summer, with a change to hot weather and the tourist season ramping to its highest gear, they may change things up again.
There are future private and special events and the possibility of, for example, adding a wine list if a person with that passion comes along.
"Maybe in summer, when it is too hot to open during the day, we will only do dinners," Ms Marchant said.
"We wanted this space to just be a place where we could make all of those decisions.
"That is why we wanted to work together, and not have investors, because we can make decisions like that.
"The only thing that will stay the same is the walls and the fact that we are committed to producers, growers, farmers - to do right by them."
With the summer in mind, Mr Ing has taken delivery of 40 kilograms of Gunyulgup Farms' citrus fruit, which will be turned into two big batches of kombucha.
One vat is already underway, making use of plentiful crops of lemonades, navel oranges, West Indian limes, native limes, mandarins and Eureka lemons.
It's all been done with a lifestyle dream, "which we are working our bums off to achieve" - of an idyllic country escape and the chance, in a year or two, to be able to head back to Canada for a few months sabbatical every year.
"We built this as much for us as for other people," Ms Marchant said.
"We spend the most amount of time here and we need it to work for us and for us to be happy, so everybody else can be happy too."
