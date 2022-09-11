IF it feels like it's nearly time to get back outdoors - and you hanker for a road trip with a difference - then the Margaret River region might be the place to head in September.
From Busselton to Augusta - and everywhere in between - artists will be throwing open their doors to give the visiting public a rare and exciting glimpse into their private studios and workspaces.
In its ninth year in 2022, Margaret River Region Open Studios will showcase the work of 168 artists - a record number - firmly cementing its place as one of Western Australia's greatest art experiences.
Open Studios chairman Jim Davies, who has led the evolving program since 2017, said the event highlighted the region's very diverse and rich artistic environment.
"We have a lot of artists down in this part of the world and once a year, for two weeks, they open their doors and invite people in,'' Mr Davies said.
"Open Studios transforms the region into an artistic paradise for 16 days, enhancing the creative experiences on offer, in a breathtaking landscape.
"And you get to stickybeak into lots of interesting places that you would never normally go - quite often off the beaten track."
The free event is growing bigger and better every year - Mr Davies said this year it has unearthed 14 new studios to add to the program list.
"I didn't think there were 14 new studios to be found, but we have found them - they have come out of the woodwork,'' he said.
"We have everything from painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, mixed media, a tattooist, a rug maker - all sorts of different kinds of artists from Busselton, to Augusta, Margaret River, Cowaramup, Yallingup, Dunsborough and so on... all in the region.
"There is always something new.''
Fifteen of this year's artists have participated in all nine Open Studios events, returning each year for the challenge and to meet new visitors - among them painter, printmaker and sculptor Leon Pericles, whose beautiful Margaret River home and garden is a true event highlight.
"I really like the camaraderie of the group of artists,'' Mr Pericles said.
"It's great to be part of a team, I love that.
"In the beginning it was all about helping people and giving advice but now it's become really important on the Western Australian scene, let alone the Australian art scene."
Painter and printmaker Gay Scaddan is another Open Studios veteran and said planning and working for it helped keep her focused.
"Sharing information, tips and techniques regarding my work is rewarding,'' Ms Scaddan said.
"Some visitors come back every year just to say hello and check out the garden."
Port Geographe ceramic artist Georgia Zoric is among the newcomers this year - and will run demonstrations of her crafting process and bring her Seafarers and Rogues exhibit from her home studio to the Bond Store at the ArtGeo Cultural Complex in Busselton.
"I have been going to Open Studios nearly since its inception and it was always in the back of my head that I wanted to push myself to go in it one day,'' Ms Zoric said.
She will be joined at the Bond Store by artists Jaky Pinnock, Gerald Ashcroft, Barbara Weeks and Ren Douglas.
Mr Davies estimates about 10,000 people have visited studios as part of the event - organisers counted about 85,000 studio visits in 2021.
"It's an extraordinary event, probably the biggest arts event of its kind in Australia,'' he said.
COVID lockdowns meant the past two years had been particularly busy - given Western Australians could not easily holiday outside of the State, they had visited the South West in droves.
"I don't know what is going to happen this year, 'cause times are different... but certainly all the vibes I am getting about it are that it is going to be another big one,'' Mr Davies said.
The best way to explore the event is to download an event guide from the Open Studios website or to pick up a printed copy from Jacksons Drawing Supplies stores across Perth and in Bunbury and Busselton or from the region's visitors centres.
"The event guide contains maps and location details of all the artists and it shows you an example of the work of the artist, so you can pick the artists that you like the look of,'' Mr Davies said.
"You basically do a bit of a road trip, and get to explore the region through the artists' studios, rather than in traditional ways of wine and cheese.
"It is a treasure trove and it is completely free."
As chairman of the event, Mr Davies said it was too hard to pick favourites - "it is like picking a favourite child".
But Mr Pericles was always a big drawcard.
"He is very famous,'' Mr Davies said.
"His garden sculptures are fantastic."
So too was another prominent, award-winning local artist, Rachel Coad.
"She mainly exhibits on the East Coast, but is always at the event showing the locals what she can do,'' Mr Davies said.
"Her house and studio are incredible."
