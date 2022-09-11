Farm Weekly

Bushfire Volunteer Advisory Committee vacancies

By Jasmine Peart
September 11 2022 - 10:30pm
Advisory committee seeks volunteers

IN response to claims that the State Government is not listening to volunteer bushfire firefighters, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson has established a Bushfire Volunteer Advisory Committee to bridge the gap.

