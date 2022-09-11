Advisory committee seeks volunteers

IN response to claims that the State Government is not listening to volunteer bushfire firefighters, Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson has established a Bushfire Volunteer Advisory Committee to bridge the gap.
The committee will advise the minister and other parties on management issues under the current legislation, as well as its impact on the readiness and effectiveness of bushfire brigades and volunteers.
The hope is to readdress the bushfire brigade response mechanism under the laws.
Bushfire Volunteers long-time volunteer John Kargotich said this was a positive move for bushfire management.
"It's forming an interactive forum, if you like, between the minister who, of course, will take advice from DFES, and others, but it's letting all those various volunteer components have access to consulting on matters and also expressing their opinion," Mr Kargotich said.
"It makes the process more transparent and gives more opportunity to discuss stuff."
Mr Dawson said he wanted a formal committee so that bushfire brigade volunteers had a voice, just like other volunteer emergency services groups.
"The local bushfire brigade volunteers are often the first on the scene of a bushfire and played a crucial role in battling the four level three bushfires earlier this year," Mr Dawson said.
"With changing climate and volunteer recruitment challenges, I want to ensure that bush fire brigades have a seat at the table like other emergency service groups."
READ MORE:
Mr Dawson said he wanted to ensure bushfire brigades had a good level of formal representation.
"While I do get to meet with the bushfire brigade associations regularly, I want to now elevate and formalise that feedback into the legislative standard of an advisory committee," he said.
"The volunteer advisory committees are about high level future planning conversations.
"They aren't designed to discuss things of an operational nature, that's for DFES."
Mr Kargotich encourages anyone interested to apply for the committee.
"We're looking for people who have had a bit of experience and have passion about getting the best outcomes for the whole brigade, volunteer system," he said.
"People should be encouraged to try and nominate and join."
Mr Dawson echoed these thoughts, saying as a regionally-based local member in Port Hedland, he wanted regional volunteers to be heard.
"I want to make sure that volunteers from the Kimberley, South West, Wheatbelt and all around the State have an opportunity to be heard and a seat at the table to provide advice directly to the government on the challenges that bushfire brigade volunteers experience," he said.
"I believe the best ideas and advice comes from a diverse mix of people with different cultural and professional backgrounds.
"Each of my Volunteer Advisory Committees will have equal gender representation."
If you consider yourself a strategic thinker that is future focused and goal oriented, then the Bushfire Volunteers want to hear from you.
"Our goal is to bring together a diverse group of volunteers from various regions, backgrounds, cultures, genders, with varying skills and knowledge to form a collaborative committee that is representative of our state-wide bushfire brigade's needs and ambitions," Bushfire Volunteers said in a statement.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.