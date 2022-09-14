THE most recently updated HARDI sprayer product, the Saritor 7000 continued to attract attention at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.
"While the Saritor has been out for a while now, the (7000 series) latest update with a 7000 litre tank and 36 metre aluminium boom with the HARDI H-Select nozzle system (on the display model) is certainly attracting a lot of attention," said Dylan Crane, managing director of HARDI agent CNE Ag Solutions in Kewdale.
"The Saritor now has got all the creature comforts in the cab that people really want and it is 10 decibels quieter than the previous model," Mr Crane said.
But for many HARDI's biggest news is the availability of boom technology from the self-propelled Rubicon and Saritor ranges being extended to the trailed Commander range of sprayers.
"Even GeoSelect is available on the Commander now - that's the mapping and selective spot spraying system," Mr Crane said.
"The beauty of it is you know how much weed there is in the paddock before you go and spray, you know how much (herbicide) to put in the tank, what to mix your brew to and the algorithm gives you the run lines if you don't have to go to all parts of the paddock."
CNE Ag Innovation has a full range of parts and can deliver new sprayers for next season.
