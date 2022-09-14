Farm Weekly
Hardi sprayer draws interest at Newdegate Field Days

By Mal Gill
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
Dylan Crane (left), managing director of HARDI agent CNE Ag Solutions, shows West River farmer Nick Turner and his one-year-old son Charlie over HARDIs Saritor 7000 self-propelled sprayer. Charlie signals he thinks the Saritor is number one.

THE most recently updated HARDI sprayer product, the Saritor 7000 continued to attract attention at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.

