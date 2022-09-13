LAKE Grace farmers, Jamie Slarke and his father Kim bought their first Seed Terminator in 2017 after trying various weed control methods for 23 years to try to halt ryegrass herbicide resistance.
Based on the results they saw in their paddocks after the Seed Terminator was fitted to their Case IH 7230 header, they bought a second unit in 2018 for another Case and when they sold the 7230 they kept the original Seed Terminator and transferred it to a new Case header, Jamie Slarke said at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.
He and his father called in at the Seed Terminator stand with the intention of ordering a third Seed Terminator for a new CLAAS header for the coming harvest, Mr Slarke said.
Seed Terminator inventor and co-founder Nick Berry said a lot of farmers, such as the Slarkes, who had used machines "for four or five harvests", had called in to tell him about the impact on paddock weed loadings they were now seeing.
"It's almost becoming mainstream, the concept of destroying weed seeds mechanically before they get the chance to germinate," Dr Berry said.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS
"With input prices, including chemical, going up, farmers have to grow as much crop as they can to maintain profitability, but once a weed starts growing, it's taking moisture from the crop and already competing with it."
Seed Terminator development was continuing and a combination of clever design, harder steel and tungsten coatings extended the life now being achieved by the unit's hammer mill screens, Dr Berry pointed outQ
"In areas where not a lot of sand is getting into the machines we are seeing the screens last into the thousands of hours, but even in areas where the machine is eating a lot of sand, we are seeing screens last all harvest, which is a big step up," he said.
This year Seed Terminator opened a warehouse in Canning Vale to improve response times to customers, with a stock of parts available before harvest.
"Our aim with parts is that we're never more than a day away," Dr Berry said.
He said Seed Terminator was still taking enquiries for units to fit New Holland headers and may be able to transfer some units from interstate, but had units in stock ready to be fitted before harvest for Case IH, John Deere and CLAAS harvesters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.