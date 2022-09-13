"THERE'S an old saying in the bush - when someone in a white car turns up and says they're from the government and I'm here to help - no you're not mate, you're about to ruin my day".
Ever the straight shooter, those words were a remark by Pastoralists and Graziers' of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook at the PGA's annual convention held at Crown last week.
The PGA's message and that of its keynote speaker, Institute of Public Affairs deputy executive director Daniel Wild, to the government were blunt and clear - stop hindering the industry with layers of bureaucracy and "green tape" and instead encourage those who are supplying the rest of the country and beyond with food and fibre.
With the pandemic bringing into sharp focus Australia's reliance on international manufacturers and its agricultural export markets, Mr Seabrook said Australia's manufacturing sector was almost non-existent now and that in order for the country to recover those capabilities, it was first vital to understand how they were lost.
"We have totally lost the ability to be self-reliant in any way," Mr Seabrook said.
"I have watched in dismay as our capacity to manufacture has been destroyed by a succession of governments who have seemed oblivious to the disastrous outcomes of their policies and it continues to this very day.
"To go from four motor car designers and manufacturers to zero in 20 years tells a significant story.
"We must recognise that the destruction of manufacturing is still continuing and the policy settings causing this pose a grave risk to agriculture and all industry exposed to overseas competition.
"The competition in the marketplace is driving up prices and this is feeding inflation."
As the Federal government rapidly moves towards $1 trillion in debt, Mr Seabrook said the State's worker shortages had been caused by the current and previous State and Federal governments splurging on unneeded infrastructure projects with borrowed money.
"I cite $136 million spent on an intersection in Welshpool that, at worst, was a bit slow, while at the same time limiting the speed limit on a major arterial wheat route to Kwinana to 100 kilometres per hour because of lack of investment in regional infrastructure," Mr Seabrook said.
"As a result, almost five million tonnes of last season wheat will be stranded in the Wheatbelt at an estimated cost to growers of over $500m.
"These government initiated infrastructure projects have created such a demand for labour and resources that the private sector has struggled and continues to struggle to compete."
Mr Seabrook called on the government to stop its "prolific spending" and for the reconstruction of strategic industries essential to protecting Australia's sovereignty.
"Boring things like petroleum refining, tyre manufacturing, the production of fertilisers and agricultural chemicals, not coffee shops and recreational facilities," Mr Seabrook said.
"The endless pandering to left wing and woke pressure groups demanding grants and compensation for everything is no longer affordable."
In order for the agricultural sector and Australian industries to remain internationally competitive Mr Seabrook said the government needed to stop implementing policies which increased the costs of producers and to abolish stamp duty and payroll tax.
"These are regressive taxes that add to our cost of production," Mr Seabrook said.
"Tax a profit but do not add to the cost of production."
Opening the conference, State Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies said the pandemic had given policy makers the opportunity to reassess the parameters for growth and had emphasised "a shift to production and investment over finance and revitalising local communities over globalisation".
While raising the point of reshoring industry locally, she said it was vital that Australia maintain its existing international relationships as well as forge new ones.
"The US and the United Kingdom are critical to our defence capabilities, our markets and our security, Japan is a constant partner in trade, China, however testy as that relationship is at times, must continue to be engaged," Ms Davies said.
With recent ABS data revealing that WA is short 60,000 workers, with those shortages magnified by housing shortages which continue to plague our regions, she said it had made it impossible for those towns to grow and attract the staff required to deliver the services required.
"The impact of border policies, both State and Federal, cannot be overstated and how we come out of that is absolutely imperative over the next 12 months," she said.
"So whether it's the Ag Visa, whether it's practical solutions like creating a new suite of skilled visas that target regional employment, we need urgent action."
The Nationals WA policies including migration, with a pathway to permanent residency and allowing pensioners and veterans to work without their welfare payments being impacted, were floated as some of the possible solutions to workers shortages in our regions by the party's leader.
While Mr Seabrook and Ms Davies were both cautious as to whether the Jobs and Skills Summit held in Canberra early this month would deliver solutions for the agricultural industry, Ms Davies said it was pleasing to see that the State government had requested that semi-skilled occupations including truck drivers, agricultural workers, drillers and train drivers be added to the Commonwealth's list, but questioned why it hadn't been done earlier.
Also raising the issue of live export, she said the Federal government's stance in shutting down the trade had placed the State's entire livestock sector in jeopardy.
"We simply cannot afford to give up the trade that supports more than 3000 Western Australian jobs and provides more competition for our livestock producers," Ms Davies said.
"We know this is not just a matter for sheep either, the ghosts of 2011 still hang over the nation's head and the closure of the sheep trade is just the first step for those that demand the end of all livestock husbandry."
Conference delegates also heard from GT Communications director Gemma Tognini who spoke about how the industry could better position itself so it was as loud as its detractors while Pastoral Lands board chairman Tim Shackleton, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) deputy director general Cec McConnell and CropLife Australia chief executive Matthew Cossey provided attendees with industry updates.
