Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

PGA boss Tony Seabrook attacks government

By Bree Swift
September 13 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook at the annual convention, setting the scene for the Your future matters theme.

"THERE'S an old saying in the bush - when someone in a white car turns up and says they're from the government and I'm here to help - no you're not mate, you're about to ruin my day".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.