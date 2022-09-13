NINETEEN emerging leaders in Australian agriculture have been awarded prestigious 2023 Nuffield Scholarships to study topics diverse as productivity, farmer mental health and rural education.
For the first time, Nuffield Australia has awarded scholarships to more women than men this year, with three Western Australian farmers in the mix - Daniel Dempster, Goomalling, Rebecca Kelly, Mingenew and Alys McKeough, Carnarvon.
The Nuffield scholars will travel in Australia and overseas to study innovative ideas, techniques and systems that will benefit their businesses and the broader agricultural industry, with each individual receiving a $30,000 bursary to invest in travel and research.
They will visit, learn from, and collaborate with some of the world's leading agricultural businesses and research institutions.
Supported by Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), Mr Dempster will explore the economic implications of adopting the agricultural farming practices focused on total soil cover, minimal soil disturbance, high plant species diversity and livestock incorporation.
Ms Kelly will be supported by CBH Group to explore ways to help farmers in negotiations with energy companies, including if they want to explore or extract resources from their land, while Ms McKeough will be supported by Meat & Livestock Australia to explore emerging technology to improve property wide connectivity, which could boost efficiency and productivity along with improving rangeland conditions in the pastoral industry.
Nuffield Australia chief executive and 2013 scholar Jodie Redcliffe said the scholarships enabled producers to learn about farming systems and innovations that could be game-changers for Australian agriculture.
"Nuffield Australia opens the world up for people in agriculture who are brave enough to be out of their comfort zone," Ms Redcliffe said.
"A global perspective enables them to learn, be competitive and grow."
The Nuffield scholars were announced at Nuffield Australia annual awards night and Nuffield conference, held in Tamworth, New South Wales.
"We're so excited by this cohort of Nuffield scholars," Ms Redcliffe said.
"They're from a wide range of industries - cropping, fishing, livestock and tree nuts - and we've got every State and Territory represented."
The group will tackle a range of issues impacting Australian agriculture with some of the topics sector-specific and others affecting the whole industry.
"For example, Aimee Snowden already uses LEGO to engage people's interest in agriculture and spark an interest in our diverse industry, through her business Little BRICK Pastoral," Ms Redcliffe said.
"She plans to study agriculture education models that drive immersive experiences and engage curious minds.
"And there's Sarah Crosthwaite, a dairy farmer and mental health counselor from Victoria.
"She will explore how different agricultural sectors across the world support their producers' mental health, especially in a changing climate.
"All our scholars are tackling topics that are important to the sustainability of the industry they love - whether that's by optimising productivity, meeting market requirements, enhancing biosecurity, reducing chemical inputs, adapting to climate change or improving animal welfare."
