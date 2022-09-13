Farm Weekly
Three WA farmers win 2023 Nuffield Scholarships

September 13 2022 - 9:00pm
One of three Western Australian 2023 Nuffield scholarship winners, Alys McKeough, Carnarvon, will explore emerging technology to improve property wide connectivity, which could boost efficiency and productivity along with improving rangeland conditions in the pastoral industry.

NINETEEN emerging leaders in Australian agriculture have been awarded prestigious 2023 Nuffield Scholarships to study topics diverse as productivity, farmer mental health and rural education.

