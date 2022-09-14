WORLDWIDE restrictions on phosphate and potash supplies are causing serious concerns about global food security, with the United Nations (UN) warning of a looming food shortage in 2023.
A number of factors are affecting some of the world's major potash-producing nations, significantly disrupting supply chains and sending fertiliser prices skyrocketing.
Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine is continuing to have an impact on global food supply chains, threatening food security, particularly in countries already seeing the impact of climate change, increasing food prices and disruption to supply chains from COVID-19.
Russia restricted access to the Black Sea, cutting shipping supply routes used to move goods, including grain and potash, out of the region.
UN chief Antonio Guterres, while securing grain exports from Ukraine during a recent suspension of the Russian blockade, has also called for access to Russian fertilisers which have been subject to trade sanctions.
According to the UN, if this fertiliser does not return to global markets quickly, the world will not have enough food in 2023.
Ukraine has also indefinitely banned the transit of potash from Russian ally Belarus by rail, cutting off supplies to parts of Europe.
It's estimated about 700,000 tonnes of potash was carried via this supply route in 2021.
The European Union and the United States have also imposed sanctions on Belarus, partly due to a migration crisis on the Poland-Belarus border.
Belarus is the world's third largest potash supplier, accounting for about 20 per cent of global supply of Muriate of Potash, however exports have been significantly disrupted by the sanctions.
All of this is obviously causing major supply and cost issues for farmers in Australia and around the world, which will also be bad news for consumers.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison pointed out that one way Australia can protect itself from disruptions to supply chains is to produce more goods ourselves.
Australia currently does not produce any Sulphate of Potash (SoP), but a number of players in Western Australia are trying to change that.
WA has some of the best primary resources of SoP in the world.
We also have an essential ingredient in any successful solar-salt operation: plenty of sun.
Being in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world with low sovereign risk also plays in our favour.
But like any new industry, SoP producers have faced challenges and setbacks.
We can't change that, but what Australian Potash Limited and our peers can do is learn from the mistakes that have been made by others and ensure we do things differently.
The WA industry is in the fortunate position of having plenty of successful solar-salt potash projects in the US, Europe and Canada that we can model our projects on.
By establishing a SoP industry in WA, farmers here and around the world will have better access to a premium, organic, sustainable product which will enable them to grow healthier crops on their land and shield them from the disruptions to supply caused by factors far beyond their control.
