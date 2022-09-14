WITH the Newdegate Machinery Field Days celebrating its golden jubilee last week, it was only fitting that the event be officially opened by a man who sat on the original committee - Wally Newman.
His son Craig Newman, the current committee president, introduced him to the stage, with the more senior Mr Newman providing an enthralling account of the event's 50-year history.
The foundations of the Newdegate Machinery Field Days derived from the Newdegate Junior Chamber of Commerce, known as the Jaycees and the Lake King Field Days which took place in 1967, 1968 and 1971.
In October 1972, the Jaycees organised the 1922 to 1972 50-year celebrations, with many events and a display of very old and the latest farming machinery, not realising it was to be later known as the first Newdegate Machinery Field Day.
Following the success of that event, the Jaycees, who were always looking for ways to raise funds for various projects in the district, agreed to a suggestion by Mr Newman that they take up the example set by the popular Lake King and Dowerin Field Days.
"Discussions agreed that there was potential - country shows were fading out and Newdegate being central between Perth and Esperance, Bunbury, Albany to Southern Cross and Dowerin being the furthest away," Mr Newman said.
"Such a field day at Newdegate had the potential to give both farmers and machinery manufacturers the perfect opportunity to see and demonstrate the latest developments in one location."
The chances of success looked promising and the first official Newdegate Machinery Field Day was held on September 1, 1973, with just 12 exhibitors in attendance.
In 1976 the Newdegate Machinery Field Day became an entity in its own right and no longer under the banner of the Jaycees.
Every year they were able to clear more land on the field day site for new land demonstrations of rakes, rippers and blade ploughs, with no permits required back then to hinder the process.
In 1978 when Sir Charles Court, the first and only Premier to open a Newdegate Field Day, accepted the invitation, they urgently required a new and longer airstrip to land his aircraft.
It was only a matter of six days from marking a centreline for the airstrip to having it completed and ready for Sir Charles' plane to land.
"The Machinery Newdegate Field Days became the go-to community organisation for the district and on April 16, 1989, a meeting of the Jaycees was held to disperse the assets of the local chapter as nearly all Jaycee members were now active within the field day," Mr Newman said.
"From the very first field day the event has been a great community builder with everyone being able to contribute in some small way to its success and in doing so building people's own self confidence to innovate and make the event even more satisfying.
"It's one of the few times of year when farming operations reduce and everyone can catch up with one another helping at the field days."
From being strictly a machinery and demonstration field day initially, demand from the public has diversified displays to the full range of attractions catering for all walks of life on the land and in the communities.
The days of demonstrating equipment designed for clearing land faded away in the late 1980s, when the last of the new land allocations were granted in 1985.
Most of the development in new machinery now is the size and perfection of seeding and harvesting equipment, as well as the technology which operates it.
Mr Newman said the field day had long been the cornerstone of the local and surrounding communities.
"Ultimately if all patrons are catered for, funds flow back to our communities providing amenities and services we could not otherwise afford in our small communities," he said.
"I am privileged to have been a small part of a long process and to every person that has contributed to making the last 50 years of our Newdegate Machinery Field Days the success they continue to be, congratulations on a task well done.
"I sincerely trust the next 50 years will be as successful for future generations."
