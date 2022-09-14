Farm Weekly
Newdegate Machinery Field Days celebrates 50 years

By Mal Gill, Jasmine Peart and Shannon Beattie
September 14 2022 - 4:00am
Wally (left) and Craig Newman at the opening of the 50th Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

WITH the Newdegate Machinery Field Days celebrating its golden jubilee last week, it was only fitting that the event be officially opened by a man who sat on the original committee - Wally Newman.

