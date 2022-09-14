DYSON Jones Wool Marketing Services has enjoyed a long and successful association with the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
The relationship started in 1988 - 10 years after Dysons was founded and 16 years after the first field days - when then local Dyson's representative Ian Rickwood introduced director Ken Dyson to local woolgrowers.
"That started a relationship between Dysons and the Newdegate community and with the field days committee, so we've been a part of the field days for 34 years," said Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services State manager Peter Howie at this year's event.
"It started with Dysons being the first major sponsor of the State Ewe Hogget competition, plus a few years later we started running the fleece competition," Mr Howie said.
This year Dyson Jones' Newdegate agent Andrew Kittow co-ordinated the fleece competition which had 30 entries, a significant increase on 22 entered last year.
"We also sponsor the fashion parades each year which showcase a lot of wool garments and products," Mr Howie said.
"We have a lot of clients in this area and Lake Grace and across to Lake King and Varley.
"But Newdegate especially is very supportive of Dyson Jones, so we reciprocate by heavily supporting the area with sponsorship."
