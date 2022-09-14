Farm Weekly

Juniper Kiss joins the Liebe Group

September 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liebe Groups new R&D co-ordinator Juniper Kiss, at the front of the Liebe Group office in Dalwallinu.

JUNIPER Kiss is the newest member of the Liebe Group team, having joined in the position of research and development officer last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.