JUNIPER Kiss is the newest member of the Liebe Group team, having joined in the position of research and development officer last month.
Hailing from the UK with a background in canola variety trials, biocontrol agent testing and plant pathology, she is excited to begin her journey in the WA broadacre agricultural industry.
"I am fascinated by food production around the world and learning from farmers on the ground," Ms Kiss said.
"I have a bit of an encyclopedia in my head about all the different crop and soil management practices out there."
Ms Kiss has a Plant Biology undergraduate degree from Aberystwyth University (Wales) and a Masters by Research from the University of Bristol, where she worked with Panama disease of bananas.
She started a PhD at the University of Southampton on food security and soil health issues in Papua New Guinea, but after getting infected with malaria in the field, she started to look for jobs in Australia.
"My journey to the Liebe Group has been a bit of a whirlwind," she said.
While studying at university part-time, Ms Kiss worked at research institutes and agricultural non-government organisations, including at CABI (UK) on biological control testing against invasive plants and at the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (Cambridge, UK) where she worked on canola, cereal, pulse and grass distinctiveness, uniformity and stability field trials.
She managed a team of 10 technicians, monitoring and sampling more than 8000 sample plots and oversaw the image analysis of hundreds of thousands of canola cotyledons and petals.
Other work has also included research into downy mildew resistance of baby spinach at the University of Arkansas and the completion of the Rice: Research to Production intensive course at IRRI (Philippines).
Ms Kiss is passionate about agricultural extension and being a conduit between farmers and researchers.
She enjoys data and modelling having taught statistics to undergraduate students.
Ms Kiss has carried out all sorts of modelling in the past (spatial, economic, and mathematical) and has recently been dabbling with remote sensing in Papua New Guinea.
She is excited to join the Liebe Group and meet all the members, farmers, industry and academic partners.
With a can-do attitude, she cannot wait to get started.
