Processor reopens abattoirs

ESPERANCE and Goldfields livestock farmers no longer have to truck sheep hundreds of kilometres across rural roads for processing.
South American red meat giant Minerva Foods has injected new life into the three-year mothballed Shark Lake abattoir near Esperance, which reopened its doors in July.
The company and its joint venture partner Saudi Agricultural Livestock and Investment Company (SALIC) also stabilised operations at Tammin's Great Eastern Highway abattoir earlier this year.
Both facilities are primed for expansion and licensed to export.
It comes at a time WA processing plants have struggled with labour shortages, storage issues and throughput.
Minerva Foods Esperance director Corry Hogg said Shark Lake was set-up to slaughter and process beef and sheep, whereas Tammin was a lamb-only slaughter facility for chilled carcase exports.
Mr Hogg said processing started at Esperance on July 18, after a number of upgrades were made to electrical, water and refrigerator systems to ensure tier-two export market compliance.
He said with a good team onboard, there was capacity to consistently process 1500-head per day.
"We are killing 400 to 500-head per day, five days a week and will look at slowly increasing those numbers.
"The abattoir is set to cut out the long distance transport of livestock, which from a welfare point of view is much better for the animal.
"It is much more cost-effective than freighting to the next closest facility, which is about five hours away.
"Not only that, but it is a huge benefit to local contractors and the Esperance economy and we have been pushing hard for social accountability and community visibility."
There are currently 50 people employed at the Shark Lake facility, including locals and internationals under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme.
Mr Hogg said the Pacific Islanders arrived six weeks ago, and had played an integral role in the facility's successful opening.
He said another group of employees from Fiji were set to arrive in the next fortnight to help build on numbers.
Workers have been housed at the Travellers Inn Hotel, which has been leased by Minerva.
"It has been tough finding staff in Esperance," Mr Hogg said.
"We have advertised locally, nationally and internationally, but the logistics of the world during COVID proved challenging.
"We are looking for experienced team members and are also open to training and helping people upskill."
Epasco Farms farm manager Nick Ruddenklau, Condingup, said the Shark Lake abattoir was another player in the market, which was always positive.
While Mr Ruddenklau has not yet used the facility, he was happy to see it return.
He said the Esperance region was always at a disadvantage when it came to freight, given the distance to the nearest processor.
"It is a great option for us - to not have to freight and to have user-friendly loading times," Mr Ruddenklau said.
"It is also good for the area to have employment and that extra business in town."
Further afield, the Tammin abattoir has been operating since January with 45 employees.
As the facility had only been closed for 18 months, there was already an existing workforce of about 80 per cent available in the region.
Mr Hogg said Tammin had been up-and-down since opening, due to COVID-19 flight interruptions.
"Flights were on-and-off, which messed us about because we airfreight whole carcases," he said.
"Now some normality has returned and we are seeing more consistency.
"We are trying to push 4000-head a week through Tammin.
"There is some opportunity to build on that in the future, but we will look at increasing those capacities once we settle the plant and workforce."
