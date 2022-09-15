"THE cattle industry is playing catch up now and in agriculture there will be some people making a good quid - and it's about time."
That was the sentiment from 2022 Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) achievement award winner, Locky McTaggart who was bestowed with the honour last Wednesday at the PGA's annual dinner and awards ceremony at Crown, Perth.
PGA vice president and former Pastoral Committee chairman, Mr McTaggart received the award due to his longstanding commitment to the pastoral industry, which includes more than four decades as a pastoralist in the Upper Gascoyne.
Having grown up on Bidgemia station in the Gascoyne, he worked as a jackaroo in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia before purchasing the family station with his wife Jane in 1978.
In 1993, due to the collapse of the Wool Reserve Price Scheme as well as the impact of wild dogs on their stock, Mr McTaggart left the sheep game and enterered the cattle industry.
Having served 39 years as a Shire of Upper Gascoyne councillor, 15 years as deputy shire president and two years as shire president, Mr McTaggart stepped down from the role in 2017.
Throughout nearly four decades in local government, Mr McTaggart witnessed many changes in the region, including major improvements to the shire's road network, the development of a new tourist precinct, and the Killili Bridge joining both sides of Gascoyne Junction together.
He also observed and suffered the devastation of the 2010 floods, having to be airlifted from his homestead.
However Mr McTaggart said the thing that stood out most from his time living in the Gascoyne was how little it rained.
"The Gascoyne and the north of the State is a magnificent place to live in the winter time and if it was like that all year, everyone in Australia would want to live there," he said.
"While I miss my work there, I certainly don't miss the summers."
The phrase 'necessity is the mother of invention' rings true for farmers and pastoralists living in the region, many of whom Mr McTaggart said had been essentially poverty stricken and attempting to break out of that mould.
In 2008, Mr McTaggart was made Freeman of the Shire of the Upper Gascoyne for his commitment to the community and in 2019 he was awarded an Order of Australia.
In 2014 he was elected vice president of the PGA, and in 2017 took over as chairman of the PGA Pastoral Committee, a role which he only relinquished last month.
During his tenure as Pastoral Committee chairman, Mr McTaggart was heavily involved in negotiating for positive outcomes for pastoral tenure, rents, and diversification, negotiating with Main Roads over 53.5 metre permits for trucks and pastoral roads fencing, and most recently the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act.
While recognising that the pandemic had contributed to worker shortages across the board, Mr McTaggart said biosecurity was probably at the top of the list of the sector's challenges going forward.
Despite this, due to the high quality of the next generation of agriculturalists coming through, he was optimistic about the sector's future.
"It's great to see the young men and women who are doing 90 per cent of the station work in the industry now," he said.
"They continue to plow money back into their businesses and that's for the good of the industry, the good of themselves and the good of the country and the animals that they care for.
"They are a fabulous, well-educated, energetic group that are taking on our industry."
Presenting the award, PGA president Tony Seabrook said Mr McTaggart's many contributions were unparalleled.
"While there are many who are too often quick to criticise from the sidelines about the issues facing primary producers, there are those, like our winner, who take up the challenge to stand up and represent not only our industry, but our rural communities as well," Mr Seabrook said.
"Locky's dedication to the pastoral industry and to rural WA is only surpassed by his love for his family - wife Jane, daughters Alexandra, Anna, son Hamish and their ever growing families."
