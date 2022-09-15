Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Honour for PGA stalwart Locky McTaggart

By Bree Swift
September 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the 2022 Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Achievement Award Locky McTaggart (middle) with award sponsor Hancock Prospecting representatives Rick Ford, Fossil Downs station and Marguerite Olivier.

"THE cattle industry is playing catch up now and in agriculture there will be some people making a good quid - and it's about time."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.