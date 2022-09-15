THIS year's machinery field days were "excellent" in terms of enquiry and orders, according to tillage equipment representative and Morawa farmer Grant Borgward at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.
"People came ready to make decisions and I think that's a reflection on how hard agricultural machines generally are to get," said Mr Borgward, who represents Czech Republic manufacturer Bednar and markets its Terraland TO 6000 chisel plough and SwifterDisc XE 12400 cultivator.
"It's very obvious this year that people have been looking at neighbours' crops on either side and saying 'they've got one (Terraland) and their crops are better than mine, so maybe I should get one too'.
"Terraland is the machine to produce the biggest yield increase, it's our flagship technology for renovating soils and will give you the biggest yield bonus of any technology you are likely to see at the field days for the same amount of money.
"Every farm should have one, because it is so versatile it earns its place on the farm - I'd say it's the hardest working bit of gear you can own.
"Its performance, in what it costs and what it returns, blitzes every other farm machinery investment out there."
Mr Borgward has some unallocated machines arriving soon.
