Terraland chisel plough in demand at Newdegate Field Days

By Mal Gill
September 15 2022 - 5:00am
Bednar representative and Morawa farmer Grant Borgward (left) explaining the soil improvements the Terraland TO 6000 will produce on their properties to Esperance farmers Peter Luberda, John Dixon, Peter Wilkinson and Dave Thiel. Mr Dixon is considering buying one.

THIS year's machinery field days were "excellent" in terms of enquiry and orders, according to tillage equipment representative and Morawa farmer Grant Borgward at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.

