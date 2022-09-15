IT doesn't matter where you go in Western Australia, fishing is a popular pastime, yet the State government is considering placing a nine month yearly ban on demersal fishing in the West Coast bioregion.
The Nationals WA fisheries spokesman Colin de Grussa said the recreational sector was in shock from the government's decision, which didn't align with any of the previous conversations fishing organisations had had with the government.
"The stocks are recovering but governments are saying they aren't recovering fast enough," Mr de Grussa said.
The government created an expert working group, but according to Mr de Grussa, the suggestions from this group haven't been considered.
In response, The Nationals WA has created a petition that more than 10,500 people have signed.
"Even here in Newdegate, we've had a lot of interest and people signing the petition calling for the government to actually have a listen to the community on the demersal fishing ban for the West Coast bioregion and we hope many people will come down and sign the petition," Mr de Grussa said.
He encouraged anyone passionate about fishing to sign the petition or contact their local fishing group.
