ELDERS' aim in providing agriculture services, is for each of its branches to be a one-stop-shop for local farmers.
Graingrowers know their local Elders branch has them covered, for inputs such as fertiliser and, through association with Optima, lime at the season start, right through to selling grain at season end through Clear Grain Exchange.
Livestock producers are covered by their local Elders branch, from breeding and stud stock experts through to livestock sales.
Farm supplies, technical services, water, financial services and rural real estate are also covered.
For the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week, all that expertise was relocated from Elders' Lake Grace branch to the Elders' shed at the field days' site.
"We've pretty much got all our real estate agents and insurance people from Elders Lake Grace here, our livestock guy, as well as most of our retail staff from Lake Grace," said Elders Lake Grace branch manager Greg Pinney.
"They are backed up by Elders staff from the surrounding areas and some from Perth to make sure we've got everything covered.
"If anybody walks in with a query, there's somebody who can help them."
Mr Pinney said services Elders provides were always being updated, so it was worth taking time to call in.
"At Lake Grace, for example, coming soon we will have a truck which will help with on-time deliveries," he said.
Account customers will be able to place a phone order and have it delivered, without leaving the tractor or going into town, he confirmed.
"It's a service we are sure will be very much appreciated," Mr Pinney said.
While local growers are preparing for a very good harvest, he asked them to start thinking about next season.
"With supply pressures now, order times are a bit earlier, so we are encouraging people to be prepared with a bit of an idea before harvest of what is going to happen next year on their farm," he said.
"Seed orders are done now for next year, so we are working towards (ordering) chemicals.
"You can anticipate that it's going to be quite a busy and long harvest, so growers' minds are not going to be on ordering chemical then.
"So if we can get a bit of a focus in this period before harvest starts, to give us (Elders Lake Grace) some time to work on getting supply in while they are harvesting, that would be much appreciated."
