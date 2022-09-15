Farm Weekly

Hannah Calcino explains place identity and boarding link

By Jasmine Peart
September 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In her masters thesis Hannah Calcino found that multiple factors contributed to how settled a rural student felt at boarding school.

PLACE identity has been identified as a key factor in a boarding student's transition to boarding school, according to Christian Heritage College, Queensland, master in education graduate Hannah Calcino.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.