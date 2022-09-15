PLACE identity has been identified as a key factor in a boarding student's transition to boarding school, according to Christian Heritage College, Queensland, master in education graduate Hannah Calcino.
In her master's thesis, Ms Calcino found that multiple factors contributed to how settled a rural student felt at boarding school, ranging from environmental factors to the number of different support systems a student had.
"Typically, the success of a primary to secondary schooling transition is founded on positive peer relationships, positive perceptions towards schooling and change, and a stable state of mental health," Ms Calcino said.
She said strong place identity was derived from being involved in the school community, through sport, co-curricular activities, and being an active member of the boarding house.
"Place identity is defined as the individual or collective identity constructed through connection to a physical or social place, and expresses the meaning or emotional ties associated with that place," Ms Calcino said.
"Wider research has made it evident that a positive place identity is inextricably linked to a higher sense of self-worth."
While the transition to secondary school is described as a normative event, which means the event is predictable and something most children experience, the relocation to attend boarding school is described as non-normative and a potentially stressful life event.
Ms Calcino found that along with homesickness and the increased academic requirements of high school, the environment also made students struggle, as often these students are used to a wide open station country.
"The boarding school not having grass, open spaces and green spaces, contributed to how students were feeling about their transition to school because the geographic environment was so different," she said.
A student can increase their place identity by having what Ms Calcino described as "different buckets," or different areas that a student dedicates time to to increase the amount of areas they derive self-worth from.
For example, a student may spread themselves across a co-curricular activity such as a sport, academic studies, friends, family back home, their home community and the boarding house.
This means if one of these areas start to flounder, say they don't make a sporting team or their grades start to drop, they have other areas to derive self-worth from.
"I think it's important to have intentional intervention in helping students develop a strong place identity, by encouraging students to participate in activities, co curricular and to have some agency in their school community as well," she said.
"The good news is, research shows that bush kids are typically more resilient than their metropolitan counterparts, meaning geographically isolated families are already on their way to prepping their child well for the transition to boarding school."
This research was purely a "motivation of the heart" for Ms Calcino, who has developed an intense love for boarding school students and wanted to complete a project that would help ensure rural children could receive an equitable education.
"They bring this level of authenticity that cannot be emanated by anything else," she said.
"I think it's because they bring that sense of home into the school and into your classroom, because that is their home.
"They are just typically pragmatic salt of the earth kids who are always a little cheeky and always love a good laugh.
"They bring this realness and rawness into your classroom that you just don't get from kids who get to go home every day."
