AN image capturing the spirit of the community coming together to celebrate a bush Christmas was the winner of the 2022 CBH Photo Comp.
The theme of this year's competition was milestones, giving entrants the opportunity to celebrate the big and small moments of regional life.
From a field of almost 200 photographs submitted to the competition, Jackie Grylls, Corrigin, won Best Photograph for her image which featured the Bulyee and surrounding communities coming together to celebrate the most magical time of year at their local community hall.
Her chosen charity was the Bulyee Community Hall, which will receive a $1000 donation.
The judging panel included journalists from regional media, including Farm Weekly's Shannon Beattie, as well as 2021 competition winner, Amanda Stewart, Buniche.
"It was a really difficult decision with so many great entries, however we love the Best Photograph because it captures exactly what a true bush Christmas is all about," Ms Stewart said.
"Christmas is a big milestone to reach each harvest, particularly with the record-breaker last season, but the community still came together to create memories for their children.
"It is nicely lit and framed and generates such warmth."
In the Insta Snap category, Jo Ashworth, Kalannie, won for 'Until Next Time', which captured the emotion of the goodbyes when sending regional kids to boarding school.
She nominated the Kalannie Youth Ball - Blue Tree Project to receive a $500 donation.
"The Insta Snap captured our attention straight away, as it encapsulates the raw emotion of the milestone that is saying goodbye to children when they return to boarding school," Ms Stewart said.
"The range of photos this year was wonderful and there were some great shots we really loved."
People's Choice winner was Merredin entrant Sarah Carr with her image 'Checking Out the Canola', with 386 votes - the most ever received for the category.
Ms Carr's image captured her son, who was born at 27 weeks, celebrating his milestone of 11 months in the canola crop.
Her son spent three months in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit after birth and they were supported by the Ronald McDonald House WA during this time, so she nominated the organisation to receive a $500 donation.
CBH chief external relations officer David Paton said the CBH photo competition was a proud tradition which had been running for 22 years.
"This year we chose the theme 'milestones' to encourage entries that showcase what is important to them," Mr Paton said.
"Undoubtedly, 2022 has created many new milestones for our growers and their families as we move through COVID-19.
"Our communities achieve so much and experience not only the highs but the hard times too and we wanted to showcase this through our competition theme."
To showcase the entries and celebrate the start of harvest, a selection of photos will be exhibited on the ground floor of CBH's head office building at 240 St Georges Terrace, Perth.
"The exhibition is a great way to showcase regional life to a metropolitan audience and highlights the achievements and the challenges of our growers," Mr Paton said.
The exhibition will run from October 3-21 and is open to the public during office hours.
