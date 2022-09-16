Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Sinclairs win Newdegate ewe hogget competition

By Mal Gill
September 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Ewe Hogget Competition winner Bryce Sinclair (left), BP Sinclair, East Newdegate, with judge Sam Hobley, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, Peter Howie, state manager of Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services, major competition sponsor, and judge Courtney Sutherland, a sheep classer and industry consultant, Wagin.

SOME acrimony is expected around the Sinclair family's kitchen table about the results of this year's 35th State Ewe Hogget Competition at Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.