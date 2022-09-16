SOME acrimony is expected around the Sinclair family's kitchen table about the results of this year's 35th State Ewe Hogget Competition at Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
For the second year in a row, competition organiser for the past 11 years and entrant for 16 years, Bryce Sinclair, BP Sinclair, East Newdegate, won first prize with his pen of 10 Fern Park bloodline, June-July drop, October-shorn Merino ewe hoggets.
Judges Sam Hobley, Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, and sheep classer and industry consultant Courtney Sutherland, Wagin, awarded the pen a total of 1815 points out of a possible 2000, commenting on the evenness of the wool and conformation across the 10 ewes and on their depth of body and muscling.
The only negative they could find was four of the hoggets were still technically lambs, based on their teeth.
In second place was Mr Sinclair's father Dean and mother Rosina, DP & RM Sinclair, Varley, who have also been entering the competition for many years, but are yet to win it.
To add to the potential family tension over competition placings, Dean Sinclair admitted his son had done much of the work in selecting and preparing his parent's pen of 10 Crichton Vale bloodline, June-July drop, September-shorn ewe hoggets which scored a total of 1670 points.
The judges found there were six lambs among the 10 and while they all had long-staple wool, there were different wool types in the pen.
In third place was Bill and Roz Lloyd, WF & RA Lloyd, Newdegate, with their pen of East Mundalla bloodline, March-April drop, October-shorn hoggets scoring 1650 points in total.
The judges found there were seven lambs in the pen of 10 and while they were in "great shape", one ewe let the rest of the pen down.
There were seven entries in the competition, the same number as last year and, as organiser Bryce Sinclair pointed out it was becoming difficult to attract more entries because local woolgrowers were moving to six and eight-month shearings, which meant they did not have hoggets with full wool when the field days came around.
On behalf of the judges, Mr Sutherland congratulated entrants and said they were surprised at the number of sheep in each pen which were technically lambs but were the size of full-grown sheep.
"Under the new dentition rules, some of the biggest hoggets here - upwards of 65-70 kilogram ewes - still had lambs' teeth, it was seriously impressive," Mr Sutherland said.
Peter Howie, State manager of Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services, the major competition sponsor for the past 34 years, congratulated Mr Sinclair as both winner and competition organiser.
"We are very proud to be involved," Mr Howie said.
"I probably won't hear the end of this for a while with dad coming in second, he'll be grumpy full time," said Mr Sinclair as he accepted $1500 first prize.
His father joked there was likely to be some discussion around the kitchen table about the ewes his son included and those he left out when he selected his parent's pen of 10.
