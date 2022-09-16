Karni Farm Co, Merredin, collected nine polled rams spending to $3000 on two occasions at a $2472 average for their selections, RL Carter & Co, Cunderdin, was a prominent buyer of nine Merino rams costing from $1000 to $2750 and Mr Crosby with an order from RJ & VJ York, Tammin, also purchased nine poll rams which included the charity ram for $2250 with all proceeds donated by the Mackin family to the Shear For Liz Pink Day fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.