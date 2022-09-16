KAMBALLIE Poll Merino and Merino stud set the benchmark early in the ram selling season with one of the sales of the year at its annual on-property ram sale at Tammin last week.
Staunch buying support, which was unwavering from start to finish by Kamballie's strong loyal following, reached consistent levels rarely seen at WA ram sales to notch up a result for the stud's record books.
Widespread plentiful rainfall throughout the stud's largely Wheatbelt client base shapes for cracker back-to-back seasons, spurring buyers to raise their sights on their selections in a show of positivity for the sheep and wool industry and appreciation for the Kamballie product and the stud's dutiful service to clients.
The Mackin's significant investment in genetics was on display with an excellent catalogue of 172 productive big-framed Poll Merino and Merino rams with versatile white wools that have endured more than 350 millimetres of rain this year.
At the end of selling, the Nutrien Livestock and Elders teams led by auctioneer Michael Altus, had chalked up a complete clearance and all sale indicators trended sharply upwards from last year's strong result.
The sale returned a gross of $463,950 at an outstanding average of $2697, up $433 on average and $74,600 on gross from last year where another total clearance of 172 rams averaged $2264.
In the breed breakdown, an increased representation of 133 Poll Merino rams recorded an average of $2795, up $424 from last year where 125 poll rams sold for a $2371 average.
The line-up of 39 Merino rams averaged $2365, jumping $387 on average from last year where 47 horned rams averaged $1978.
The memorable result heightened celebrations for the Mackin family's 75th anniversary of breeding Merinos and stud principal Shayne Mackin said the family was "totally blown away" with the buying support.
He said he made a conscious effort to speak to clients about how their sheep were performing and was pleased with their feedback.
"The best performance indicator you can have is the feedback from your clients," Mr Mackin said.
"Clients from Beacon had just finished shearing and commented on their big productive sheep that cut plenty of wool.
"We are fortunate to have excellent clients - extremely successful farmers that put their trust in us to breed the sheep they need.
"It was pleasing to get feedback about the depth through the shed with plenty of choice on offer and see top-end buyers operating on the back row of rams."
Mr Mackin paid tribute to loyal client, friend and Merino breeding mentor Vern Ryan who sadly passed away earlier this year aged 82 years.
Vern's wife Betty and sons Geoff and Mark, VG & EB Ryan, attended the sale and filled their requirements with six Merino and four Poll Merino rams.
The Ryan family has been farming at Kodj Kodjin (north of Doodlakine) since 1909 with Vern a renowned sheepman who ran the Hinemoa Merino stud until 1981.
They purchased rams from the Nanyanine stud for their commercial flock before following the stud to Kamballie when the Mackins purchased Nanyanine in 2005.
Geoff and Mark will join 1600 August shorn ewes in early January and said the good-sized frames and quality wools of the Kamballie sheep performed well for them.
The brothers said the Mackins were long-time family friends and great people to do business with.
A line-up of 22 regulation February shorn rams kicked off proceedings and yielded most of the sale's top values to stud and commercial interests.
Prices peaked at $9750 for lot three containing a 119kg Poll Merino ram AI-bred by a Glenlea Park 881 son Kamballie Steven K157 (sold to East Mundalla stud for $15,000) with wool tests of +2.2 micron (against team average) 3.9 SD, 99.7pc comfort factor (CF) and 7.5 kilograms greasy fleece weight (GFW).
The ram was knocked down to Nutrien Livestock Breeding's Mitchell Crosby, who was representing King Farming Pty Ltd, Calingiri.
Mr Crosby said the King family saw the ram at the Narrogin Long Wool Day and again at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days and it appealed to them with its structure and crimpy white wool.
He said the ram would be used naturally and in an AI program over a select line of 150 ewes.
A few lots later, Les and Ashley Sutherland, Arra-dale stud, Perenjori/Badgingarra, nodded to the $6750 second top price bid for a new February shorn stud sire.
The Wallaloo Park 226 son tipped the scales at 118kg and displayed wool tests of -0.9 micron, 3.1 SD, 99.9pc CF and 6.4kg GFW.
Les Sutherland said they had previously used Kamballie bloodlines successfully and the latest sire edition would work well across their properties' varying topographies.
"The nourishment and length of staple in its wools is suited to the higher rainfall west at Badgingarra and east to Perenjori," Mr Sutherland said.
"It provides a new family line and will be individually mated possibly over our Kamballie Rookie daughters."
The sale's $6250 third top price is also heading for stud duties at the Last family's Aylesbury stud, Merredin.
The 112kg average micron February shorn poll ram was by a Gunallo 8 ET son Kamballie Rookie K2 and tested 3.2 SD, 99.4pc CF and 6.5kg GFW.
The Last family purchased the Tyndale Poll Merino stud from the Goodier family at Korbel in 2021 and return buyer Craig Last said the ram had nice stylish white wool and would go over the Tyndale ewes.
"The Goodiers used a lot of top Kamballie rams in the Tyndale stud program and we are keen to keep this family coming through," Mr Last said.
Consistent buyer of top Kamballie rams for their nucleus breeding program, including the $11,500 top price at last year's sale for a Poll Boonoke Bobcat 180137 son (purchased by the Kamballie and Manunda studs for $70,000 in 2019), Callum Nicholls, BW & CM Nicholls, Corrigin, stocked up with three new polled Bobcat sons for a solid average of $5000.
His $5750 top price was paid for a February shorn ram weighing 112kg with tests of +2.2 micron, 4.4 SD, 98.9pc CF and 6.5kg GFW, while he outlaid one of the stronger prices of $4750 in the April shorn team of rams in lot 35 for a 113kg ram displaying tests of -1.6 micron, 3.2 SD, 100pc CF and 5.8kg GFW.
Other stud and nucleus buyers to pay $5000 or more for their selections included CA & DA Tilbrook, Yorkrakine, collecting a 118kg April shorn poll ram in lot 44, syndicate bred by sons of Rhamily Benny with tests of +1.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 99.9pc CF and 6.8kg GFW.
FJ Bear & Co, Moonijin stud, Dowerin, paid $5000 for a 118kg February shorn Steven K157 son in lot two and GC & LR Jefferys & Sons, Merredin, paid the $5000 second top Merino ram price for a 123kg February shorn ram syndicate bred by sons of Woolkabin 553 with tests of -0.2 micron, 3.3 SD, 100pc CF and 6.4kg GFW.
A number of other buyers paid more than $4000 for couple of rams, but it was the heightened bidding from commercial producers for numbers that fortified the strength of the sale.
Leading the way was long-time Kamballie supporters since the mid-1980s the Ryan family, Dremdarkin Farms, Tammin, which was not only among the sale's volume buyers, but wasn't afraid to operate at the top of the market for its selections.
The Ryans finished the sale with a team of 13 rams (eight poll/five horned) paying a healthy average of $3346.
Their haul included seven February shorn rams which they paid the sale's $5500 top Merino ram price for a 116kg son of White River 49 testing -1.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 99.9pc CF and 6.3kg GFW.
The sale's biggest account was 14 rams with all bar one being polled heading to return volume buyers GN & AL Whyte costing from $2000 to $3000.
Kamballie supporters of 18 years the Smith family, Mount Joy Grazing, Northam, built a team of 13 polled rams setting them back an average of $2673 with values from $2000 to $3500.
Annual buyers for more than 10 years at the dearer end of the market, the Saunders family, Mulberry Nominees Pty Ltd, Kellerberrin, secured 10 polled rams for a $3150 average.
Karni Farm Co, Merredin, collected nine polled rams spending to $3000 on two occasions at a $2472 average for their selections, RL Carter & Co, Cunderdin, was a prominent buyer of nine Merino rams costing from $1000 to $2750 and Mr Crosby with an order from RJ & VJ York, Tammin, also purchased nine poll rams which included the charity ram for $2250 with all proceeds donated by the Mackin family to the Shear For Liz Pink Day fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
Faulkner Brother Holdings, Beacon, has been supporting Kamballie for more than 10 years and headed home with a team of eight rams that were split equally between horns and polls for an average of $2344.
