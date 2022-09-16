Farm Weekly
Kamballie Poll Merino values reach $9750

By Kane Chatfield
September 16 2022 - 7:00am
With the $9750 top-priced Poll Merino ram at the Kamballie Poll Merino and Merino ram sale at Tammin last week were Elders Midlands district wool manager Breanna Hayes, Shayne and Curtis Mackin, Kamballie stud and buyer Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding, who purchased the ram on behalf of King Farming Pty Ltd, Calingiri.

KAMBALLIE Poll Merino and Merino stud set the benchmark early in the ram selling season with one of the sales of the year at its annual on-property ram sale at Tammin last week.

