BIG productive Poll Merino rams sold for another big result at the 59th annual Lewisdale stud on-property ram sale at 'Stud Park', Wickepin, on Saturday.
In their 72nd year of breeding Merinos, the Lewis family and the Lewisdale team presented an extensive catalogue of 250 large framed heavy cutting Poll Merino rams synonymous with the stud's mantra of the true dual purpose Merino.
The stud's band of loyal long-time clients, stretching from Esperance to far eastern and northern Wheatbelts, turned out for the weekend sale to enjoy the spring sunshine and the Lewis's hospitality while filling their requirements from a large selection of rams.
After three-hours ring selling 250 rams, sale co-ordinators AWN Livestock and Dyson Jones, led by auctioneer Don Morgan, recorded extremely strong results with a total clearance of the catalogue at auction to gross $596,700 and average $2387.
And while the absence of a couple of regular buyers saw values slightly back on last year's record-breaking result, it is likely to still be among the country's biggest ram sale results this season.
The overall average dipped $195 from last year's sale where a total clearance of 250 rams averaged a new sale record of $2582.
In the sale breakdown, 10 full wool 2020-drop Poll Merino rams averaged $5920, which was up $337 compared to last year's sale where six rams of the same description averaged $5583.
A line-up of 20 March shorn spring 2020-drop Poll Merino rams averaged $2880, back $304 on last year's sale where 19 rams averaged $3184, while the 220 March shorn 2021-drop Poll Merino rams averaged $2181, which was down $270 on last year's sale where 225 two-tooth rams averaged $2451.
The sale kicked off with the 10 four-tooth August shorn full wool rams which yielded most of the sale's top prices, including the $18,000 top price for the sale team leader.
The 146kg ram by a Seymour Park George syndicate testing 22.3 micron and 99.3 per cent comfort factor (CF) was knocked down to return interstate buyer of six years, Gary Dickerson, Rejall Park, Miga Lake, Victoria.
Mr Dickerson made the trip west to attend the sale this year and said it was an outstanding ram with a large frame, quality wool and fertility and would go to stud ewes purchased from Lewisdale last year, with the aim of breeding some of their own flock rams.
He also sourced 14 young rams at the sale, paying from $1800 to $2800.
Andrew Kitto, Dyson Jones, Wickepin/Newdegate, representing an order paid the sale's second top price of $8000 for lot six containing a 151kg full wool ram testing 21.6 micron and 98.9pc CF.
Long-time Lewisdale client of 40 years, Steve Fowler, Jumbuk Plains, Esperance, stocked up his nucleus sire battery with seven new rams early in the sale for a healthy average of $4600.
Included in his purchases was four full wool rams costing to $6000 for lot four containing a 147kg son of Seymour Park 68 testing 19.6 micron and 99.6pc CF and three March shorn spring 2020-drop rams costing to $5000 for a 124kg George bred ram testing 21.6 micron and 99.5pc CF.
The Fowlers will mate an increased total of 16,500 spring shorn Merino ewes which includes a nucleus of 650 ewes replaced with the 100 best hoggets from an annual drop of 5000 young ewes which they breed their own significant flock ram requirements from.
With June-July drop lambs after a 91pc lambing this year across maidens and mature ewes, they are currently running 36,000 sheep and will begin turning off wether lambs from their mothers from October to a local feeder at a 42kg average.
Joe Della Vedova, JLW & C Della Vedova, Condingup, is another long-time Lewisdale supporter since the 1970s and was by far the sale's most influential buyer with a significant team of 34 rams.
He paid all intervals between $1800 and a top price of $3800 for a 117kg two-tooth ram by the George syndicate testing 19.5 micron and 99.3pc CF to outlay an average of $2512.
Mr Della Vedova will join 12,000 predominantly Lewisdale blood ewes to Merino rams for an April lambing.
The family finishes its wether lambs in its feedlot for WAMMCO, with Mr Della Vedova a strong advocate of the dual purpose traits of Lewisdale breeding.
"We need the meat side of the enterprise to stack up with the current wool market," Mr Della Vedova said.
"Our Merino lambs can grow out to 90kg which competes with crossbreds and reflects the dual purpose sheep."
Eight year clients Don and Bill Handscombe, W & M Handscombe, Quairading, finished the sale with the next largest team of 13 rams costing from $2000 to $3000 for a $2431 average, as did Sewell Farming Trust, Sandsprings, with a load of 13 rams paying an average of $2008.
Lewisdale clients for more than 45 years, the Della Vedova family, Kumbooran Plains, Mt Walker, paid from $2000 to $3600 for 12 rams at a strong average of $2717.
Woodlands Farm WA Pty Ltd, Yealering and LJ & CJ Tyson, Kulin, also collected teams of 12 rams each at averages of $2233 and $2250 respectively.
Lewisdale buyers of 37 years, the Dean family, Sancta Monica Farms, Tardun, finished the sale with 11 rams at a strong average of $2791 and paid to $4200 for a 119kg George syndicate bred ram in lot 119 testing 19.7 micron and 99.6pc CF.
Narembeen clients MC & D Latham also secured 11 rams for a $2145 average as did Morilla Downs, Jerramungup, for an even $2000 average, while Milanna Farms, Mount Walker, averaged a solid $3040 for 10 rams.
