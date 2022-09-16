Farm Weekly
Annual Lewisdale sale tops at $18,000

By Kane Chatfield
September 16 2022 - 10:00am
With the $18,000 top-priced ram at the Lewisdale Poll Merino studs 59th annual on-property ram sale at Wickepin last weekend were Lewisdale stud representative of 55 years John Sherlock (left), AWN Livestock auctioneer Don Morgan, Andrew Kitto, Dyson Jones, Wickepin/Newdegate, Lewisdale stud principal Ray Lewis and his grandsons Jordan and Kai Taylor. The ram was purchased by interstate buyer Gary Dickerson, Rejall Park, Miga Lake, Victoria.

BIG productive Poll Merino rams sold for another big result at the 59th annual Lewisdale stud on-property ram sale at 'Stud Park', Wickepin, on Saturday.

