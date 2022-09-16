Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Prices peak at $6000 at Mullan sale

By Jodie Rintoul
September 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eastville Park and Quailerup West co-principals Grantly (left) and Todd Mullan hold the equal $5500 top-priced Eastville Park Poll Merino ram and the $6000 top-priced Quailerup West Merino ram surrounded by buyers at the Eastville Park and Quailerup West on-property ram sale at Wickepin on Monday.

A TOP offering of Merino and Poll Merino rams suited to both high rainfall and Wheatbelt conditions were in demand from old and new buyers when they went under the hammer at the Mullan family's Eastville Park and Quailerup West on-property ram sale at Wickepin last Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.