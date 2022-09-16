A TOP offering of Merino and Poll Merino rams suited to both high rainfall and Wheatbelt conditions were in demand from old and new buyers when they went under the hammer at the Mullan family's Eastville Park and Quailerup West on-property ram sale at Wickepin last Monday.
Right through the sale, the stud's clients showed extreme confidence in their bidding, pushing prices to a high of $6000 and the average up $390 on last year.
When the final ram was sold by the Nutrien Livestock auctioneering team led by auctioneer Jarrad Hubbard, the Mullan family had sold 224 rams from 225 offered to 40 different buyers at an average of $2353 - to set a new record for the stud, to easily eclipse the record it set last year.
In comparison, in last year's sale when the season was also very good for the stud's clients, the Mullans sold 218 from 220 rams under the hammer at an average of $1963.
In the breakdown, the Mullans offered 166 Poll Merinos and sold 165 for an average of $2489 (up $475 on last year), while in the Merino side of the catalogue they cleared all 59 rams offered at an average of $1972 (up $149 on last year).
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby said it was an outstanding sale for the Mullan family and both the clearance and prices were well up on expectations.
"The rams presented very well from start to finish and were a credit to the Mullans," Mr Crosby said.
"They are big-framed rams with long-stapled, white wools which can go into most areas as indicated by their client list which spans from Muntadgin to Calingiri to Ravensthorpe to Boyup Brook and Kendenup.
"With such an even line-up of rams, there was strong competition right through the sale from repeat buyers and a handful of new ones.
"The Mullans have invested heavily in their breeding program in terms of buying rams as well as AI and ET programs and today's result shows this investment is certainly paying off for them.
"Today's result backs up the three earlier stud ram sales they made earlier in the season which averaged just over $13,000."
Speaking on behalf of the Mullan family, stud co-principal Todd Mullan said it was an outstanding result and much stronger than expected.
"We are very surprised with the final result, it is unbelievable and we are still wrapping our heads around it," Mr Mullan said.
"It is really nice to see we are getting a return on the huge investments we have made in terms of our breeding program in recent years where we have undertaken large AI and ET programs.
"We certainly appreciate that our clients recognise the effort and time we put into our breeding program.
"We are very thankful and grateful for the support we received again today from our loyal client base, who keep supporting us and having faith in our genetics."
A top run of 30 March shorn rams kicked off the sale in a strong way averaging $3275 and it was among these pens the $6000 top-priced ram was found.
And it was found early when Mr Hubbard stood over the ram in pen two and took an opening bid of $2500.
From there the bids flew in thick and fast from two interested parties which were both keen to secure the upstanding Quailerup West Merino sire.
In the end it was former Quailerup West principal James Scanlan, who prevailed as the winning bidder at $6000 and announced he was buying for the return buyers the Dearlove family, MJ & WR Dearlove & Son, Dudinin.
Along with its visual appeal, the deep-bodied, well-nourished, stylish woolled, 111 kilogram ram, had the figures to match with late July wool tests of 19.9 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.9 per cent comfort factor (CF), while it had an April eye muscle depth (EMD) scan of 30.8mm.
As well as securing the top-priced ram, Mr Scanlan purchased a second Quailerup West Merino ram at $2200 which weighed 104kg and had wool figures of 19.3 micron, 3.5 SD and 99.8pc CF.
The second top price in the sale was $5500 and it was achieved twice.
The first ram to hit the $5500 mark was a March shorn Quailerup West Poll Merino ram in lot 12 when it sold to Dan King, King Farming Pty Ltd, Calingiri.
The upstanding, soft woolled 109kg ram had wool figures of 18.3 micron, 2.9 SD and 99.9pc CF to go with EMD of 25.9mm.
Mr King also paid the equal third top price of $5000 when he picked up another March shorn Poll Merino ram at this value, which weighed 115kg and had wool figures of 17.9 micron, 3.0 SD and 100pc CF along with EMD of 26.7mm.
He said he picked out both rams as they had nice, white, free growing wools on big plain bodies.
"We have been buying Quailerup West genetics for close to 30 years and continue to come back because of the white, free growing wools they have which suit our environment," Mr King said.
In addition to purchasing these two rams, Mr King purchased another Quailerup West Poll and a Quailerup West Merino to finish with four at an average of $3975.
This year the King family will join close to 3000 ewes to Quailerup West and Rhamily rams on their Calingiri property.
The second ram to sell for the $5500 second top price was a March shorn Eastville Park Poll Merino ram and it was purchased by third year buyer Brendan Maher, Rockdale Farming Co, Rockdale Valley stud, Muntadgin.
He said the ram had a nice, soft wool on a big frame.
"He fits into what we are trying to breed both within our recently registered stud and our commercial flock," Mr Maher said.
"At this stage we will probably use him over some of the Wanjalonar Poll Merino ewes we purchased."
The deep-bodied, well-covered 111kg ram was by East Mundalla Masterbuilt 58 and had wool figures of 17.4 micron, 3.6 SD and 100pc CF along with an EMD of 28.4mm.
As well as securing one of the equal second top-priced rams, Mr Maher purchased another seven Eastville Park Polls and two Eastville Park Merinos to finish with a ute load of 10 at an average of $3125.
Mr Maher said he bought from the stud for the past two years and has been very happy with what the rams have bred.
"The Eastville Park sheep have good constitutions and thrive in our area," Mr Maher said.
"They helped our wool production but they haven't compromised the size of our sheep."
This year the operation will join 1000 stud ewes (200 Merinos and 800 Polls) alongside 7000 commercial Merino ewes of which 5000 will be joined to Merinos and 2000 to White Suffolks for an April lambing.
There were a number of other buyers who pushed prices at the top end.
Pardee Grazing, Kendenup, purchased two Quailerup West Polls at $5000 and $4250 while B Becker & Co, Wagin, paid $4750 and $3500 for two Eastville Park Polls, while Brockham stud, Lake Grace, purchased four Quailerup West Polls to a top of $4000 and an average of $3125.
In terms of numbers the most influential buyer on the sale was return buyer NH Witter & Co, Cuballing.
It was the clear volume buyer securing 30 Eastville Park rams made up of 27 Polls and three Merinos to a high of $3100 twice and an average of $2413.
The next biggest buyer was long-term client Jay Robertson, CJ & EJ Robertson & Son, Kulin, with a team of 12 comprising (nine Merinos and three Polls from both studs) to a top of $3000 and an average of $1883.
Mr Roberston said they continued to return and buy from the Mullans as he really likes the size and wool quality of their genetics.
"They are also good doers," Mr Robertson said.
This year the Robertsons will join 2000 Merino ewes to Merino rams and another 1400 Merinos to Prime SAMM rams for a lambing starting in late May.
When it comes to their Merino wether lambs, Mr Robertson said they were shorn in January and in the past couple of years they have sold the majority of them off lupin stubbles in March at about 22kg dressed.
There were another four buyers to secure double figure teams.
Return buyer George Rock Farming, Kulin, collected 11 Eastville Park Polls to a top of $3500 and an average of $2718, while M & D Bennier, Wickepin, purchased 10 Eastville Park sires (one Poll and nine Merinos) and one Quailerup West Merino to a high of $3500 and a $2395 average.
Securing 10 rams each were return buyers Eighty Six Gate Farms, Kulin and Kechualing Farming Trust, Wagin.
The Kulin operation averaged $2160 across 10 Quailerup West Polls, while the Wagin operation finished with seven Eastville Park Polls and three Quailerup West Polls at a $2210 average.
Other influential buyers were SS & P Martin, Wickepin, which finished with nine Polls (seven Eastville Parks and two Quailerup Wests) at a $2556 average and a top of $3000 twice, while WH Davis & Sons, Kulin, finished with nine (three Eastville Park Polls, one Quailerup West Poll and five Quailerup West Merinos) at a $2027 average.
Eastville Park client of six years Jason Sugg, AT & RJ Sugg & Sons, Lake King, was another to bid strongly, finishing with eight Eastville Park Polls to a top of $3000 three times and an average of $2650.
Mr Sugg said it was the large frames and quick growth rates of the Eastville Park genetics he liked best.
"Since introducing the bloodline to our flock we have been able to sell our wethers as lambs, previously we used to carry them through to hoggets," Mr Sugg said.
Matching Mr Sugg in the numbers game was Quailerup West buyer of 10 years Justin Matthews, JG & RJ Matthews, Brookton, who purchased eight Quailerup West Polls at an average of $2350.
Included in Mr Matthews team was a very special ram whose proceeds were being donated to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research WA.
It was knocked down to Mr Matthews at $2900 during the sale and then he said he would add another $1000 to the cause.
Mr Matthews said he continued to come back and buy from the Mullans as the Quailerup west rams had long-stapled, white, bright wools which suited his environment.
"In the sale I was chasing rams with plenty of staple length as we shear every eight months," Mr Matthews said.
"Currently our mature ewes are cutting 4kg of 18 micron wool every eight months."
