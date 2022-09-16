In the sale the Mullan family donated the proceeds of one ram to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser charity for Breast Cancer Research - WA. With the ram were stud co-principal Lee-Ann Mullan (left), Elders stud stock representative and stud classer Nathan King, Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby, stud co-principal Todd Mullan, and buyer Justin Matthews, Brookton. The ram sold for $2900 under the hammer and after the sale Mr Matthews said he would donate another $1000 to the cause.