Farm Weekly
Home/Weather

Updates for Australian Fire Danger Rating System

By Jasmine Peart
September 17 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm (left) and Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson in front of a new fire risk sign.

THE Australian Fire Danger Rating System has been updated to a new four rating system, as of last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.