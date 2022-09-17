THE Australian Fire Danger Rating System has been updated to a new four rating system, as of last week.
These changes are set to decrease confusion between States, which all previously had different ratings, and increase the accuracy of the fire danger ratings.
The updated system provides people with vital information that helps them take immediate action to protect themselves and others from bushfires, said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.
"These changes to the fire danger ratings will help emergency services to be better prepared, make improved decisions and provide better advice to support the local community," Mr Dawson said.
"These new changes are about making it simpler to save lives."
What was previously six fire danger categories has now been decreased to four - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic.
Mr Dawson referred to the old system as "out of date" as it has been in place for the past 60 years, and didn't take into account the different vegetation types across the country, which drastically changed bushfire ratings.
These changes are a direct result of the Victorian Royal Commission into the Black Saturday fires, where it was found there was a miscommunication with what the fire rating meant.
"The States and Territories have been working together with the Commonwealth since that time to bring a system that actually meant things to people and that people could understand," Mr Dawson said.
"It's a good thing that Western Australians can be confident that the message they get that there is a fire risk is the same message they will get in Victoria."
In addition to these changes, the number of fire weather districts in Western Australia has been increased from 37 to 47, which will increase the accuracy of reporting in localised areas, said Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm.
"That means we are going to get more localised fire danger ratings for your local area, allowing you to tailor your response to the risks that you face to ensure your safety," Mr Klemm said.
"We've also increased the fuel types from two to eight, so that reflects better the range of different fuel types that are in existence here in Western Australia.
"All of this leads to more opportunity for the community to be prepared during the bushfire season here in Western Australia."
The risk factor is determined by a Bureau of Meteorology algorithm, which calculates various different variables such as fuel types in an area, temperature and humidity, said senior meteorologist Simon Louis.
"Those models that we used to use were developed back in the 1960s, there really wasn't much of a way to bring new science around fire behaviour into the system," Mr Louis said.
"The new system has eight different fire behaviour models for the eight high level fuel types, and each has a couple of different variations."
Fire behaves quite differently in each of these different fuel classes, and this new system will take that into account in determining the fire danger on any particular day.
"In a forest, while the wind is important, the humidity and the temperature are probably the most important things - particularly the humidity, because that is what affects the dryness of the fuels in the forest," Mr Louis said.
"On the other hand, coastal heath is a really dense fuel type that you'll have along coastal areas, is much more sensitive to wind and the temperature doesn't really matter so much.
"You can get pretty bad fire behaviour whenever it's really windy, even if it's quite cold, which is not the type of conditions that the old system would have picked up.
"So it's that sort of nuance that the new system should pick up better."
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) national manager of hazard preparedness and response, Nina Bowbridge said these changes would improve the current bushfire services BoM provided to the community.
"These changes will drive improvement in our current fire weather services, including our Incident Weather Forecasts and warnings, that inform crucial decision making by emergency service agencies and the wider community during bushfire events," Ms Bowbridge said.
The result of these changes is that bushfire risk will be communicated more succinctly and accurately to Western Australians.
"The advice the community receives will be easier to understand, more localised, and the new technology and research used will greatly improve our ability to predict fire behaviour and the potential threat to communities," Mr Klemm said.
"It is important that people learn and monitor the new rating system, even if you are familiar with historic weather patterns in your local area, to stay safe."
Communities can keep up to date with fire weather warnings on the BoM website and through their relevant state or territory emergency service website.
