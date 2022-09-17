GROWERS and consultants have been reminded to monitor for redlegged earth mites (RLEM) in pastures and to find out their specific Timerite spring spray date and if spraying is necessary.
The timing of the sprays is based on a short window of the season when RLEM have stopped laying winter eggs and before female RLEM start producing diapause eggs, which are over-summering eggs that are able to survive until next autumn.
Controlling mites at this time means the whole population can be reduced, leaving few mites to carry-over to the following autumn.
Studies by CSIRO have shown spraying up to two weeks earlier or on the optimum spray date provides effective control of RLEM, however if spraying is delayed by two weeks after the optimum date, the carry-over RLEM population into next autumn is much higher.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Cindy Webster said farmers intending to spray paddocks should make the most of suitable weather conditions to go early or on time, rather than later than the predicted Timerite date.
"Growers are advised to spray only if they need to and rotate chemical groups to stop resistance developing in RLEM," Ms Webster said.
"Repeated use of synthetic pyrethroid insecticides or organophosphate insecticides such as omethoate and chlorpyrifos provides strong selection pressure for RLEM to develop resistance."
Growers can obtain their locality specific spray date from the Australian Wool Innovation website by entering the latitude and longitude of their property.
Grazing reduces mite carryover in pastures
The level of grazing and quantity of pasture feed on offer (FOO) is directly related to the numbers of RLEM.
DPIRD grazing trials have shown intensive grazing in spring will suppress RLEM for the following season.
However, Ms Webster said it should only be used when the population of mites was above 5000 per square metre and FOO is more than three tonnes dry matter (DM).
"To reduce RLEM the pasture needs to be grazed to a FOO of 2t DM per hectare or less for four weeks around the Timerite period to achieve a significant reduction in mites the following season," she said.
Insecticide management
Spraying of pastures in spring will have little or no benefit where pasture FOO levels are kept low, less than 2t DM/ha, by grazing.
Insecticides applied to control RLEM in spring pastures or legume break crops with FOO levels greater than 3t DM/ha will reduce their numbers by allowing increased spring growth and seed set and a much-reduced potential for RLEM carry-over into next autumn.
However, Ms Webster said increased production benefits could largely be wasted unless the increased feed is utilised by strategic grazing management or fodder conservation.
"It is recommended that farmers should not spray all pasture paddocks but rather select paddocks for spring spraying based on FOO levels, future grazing feed management, level of required seed production and intended paddock use next autumn," she said.
