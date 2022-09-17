Farm Weekly

Timing is criticial to treat red legged earth mites

By Shannon Beattie
September 17 2022 - 4:00am
Redlegged earth mites. Photo by DPIRD.

GROWERS and consultants have been reminded to monitor for redlegged earth mites (RLEM) in pastures and to find out their specific Timerite spring spray date and if spraying is necessary.

