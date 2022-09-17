WHILE farmers are bullish about what the current season may look like come harvest, there is still a lot of concern and chatter about what is happening with grain prices, fertiliser and other input costs heading into 2023.
Going hand-in-hand with that is interest rates and what is happening in that space, which was a key topic for discussion for the Rabobank team at last week's Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
Head of relationship management southern WA Philip Edkins said interest rates had taken a large lift over the past few months and another rate increase was expected.
OTHER GREAT READS:
"There is genuine concern from farmers, especially if they have a reasonable level of debt, as it is another cost to their business," Mr Edkins said.
"The conversation at the moment is around how we manage that and understanding where we're at in the cycle, what the cycle might look like in terms of inflation and what the trend is going forward.
"It's important for farmers to use seasons like this one to get ahead and get debts down which helps to reduce some of those interest costs."
It's a topic which Rabobank is doing a lot of research on to help its clients make informed decisions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.