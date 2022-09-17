Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Costs a talking point at Rabobank stand at Newdegate

By Shannon Beattie
September 17 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rabobank team at last weeks Newdegate Machinery Field Days.

WHILE farmers are bullish about what the current season may look like come harvest, there is still a lot of concern and chatter about what is happening with grain prices, fertiliser and other input costs heading into 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.