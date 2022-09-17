Farm Weekly
Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bin draws attention at Newdegate

By Mal Gill
September 17 2022 - 9:00am
Waringa product support representative Jake Isaac with the 41 tonne capacity, tandem axle model from Elmers Haulmaster chaser bin range.

WARINGA displayed a Highline rock picker, Agri-Spread spreader and Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bin at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days from the range of agricultural machinery products available at its Welshpool headquarters.

