WARINGA displayed a Highline rock picker, Agri-Spread spreader and Elmer's Haulmaster chaser bin at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days from the range of agricultural machinery products available at its Welshpool headquarters.
But with a massive 20 million plus tonne harvest forecast for this season, it was the big 41-tonne capacity, four-wheel-steer, tandem-axle chaser bin that attracted attention, with chaser bins of all sizes in high demand.
"There's a lot of grain about this year which will be great and these (Elmer's Haulmaster) are a very fast outloading chaser bin," said Jack Isaac, Waringa product support representative at Newdegate.
"They have a positive drive gearbox which takes any slippage out of the equation and they have a massive 22 inch (56 centimetre) or 24 inch (61cm) auger, which will unload this 41-tonner in just over two minutes," Mr Isaac said.
OTHER GREAT READS
The 41t model has the 56cm auger while the 55t and 63t versions have a 61cm auger, he explained.
Wheel spacings are set at three metres and the output auger has the ability to pivot up or down.
"We have 30 degrees in height we can play with, it is one of the highest reaching augers," Mr Isaac said.
Elmer's chaser bins are manufactured in Canada by a farming family-owned company, he pointed out.
"We are taking orders for next year, but get in quickly, because they go fast," Mr Isaac advised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.