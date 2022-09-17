Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Ash Reichstein, Esperance, improves lambing rates

By Brooke Littlewood
September 17 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurina Farm owner Ash Reichsteins lambing percentages increased by five per cent to 110pc this season.

THEY say good things come in threes, but for one Esperance sheep farmer they also come in twos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.