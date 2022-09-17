THEY say good things come in threes, but for one Esperance sheep farmer they also come in twos.
Multiples - including twin and triplet bearing ewes - bolstered Laurina Farm owner Ash Reichstein's lambing percentages by 5pc to 110pc this season.
It may not sound like a huge jump, but if you take a closer look, the all-round performance of individual mobs onfarm speaks volumes.
In late December and early February, 1500 ewes were joined, 1290 of which scanned in lamb.
Conception rate was down because there were a number of out-of-season lambs, after a ram found its way into a large mob of ewes.
Topping the yard was a 340 head mixed purple and orange tag mob with 546 lambs and an impressive overall percentage of 160pc.
Another standout for the season was 424 lambs (121pc) from the 350 head green tag and mixed ewes.
In comparison, the single bearers were down - almost half of the top performing mob's percentage - with an 89pc average.
Mr Reichstein is mainly a cropping farmer, but dedicates 350 of his 6800 hectare program to winter grazing sheep.
Sitting in one of Esperance's lower rainfall zones for this year, his property only recorded 80 millimetres up until mid-July.
While it wasn't a huge amount, it was enough to get good feed growing in line with the first May lamb drop.
Pressure was taken off those serradella, vetch and some barley pastures with the help of confinement feeding.
Up to 500 hoggets were put into confinement this season - and fed barley, lupins and adlib hay bales.
Meanwhile, mated ewes were spread across 80 to 90ha pastures in mobs of up to about 350 head.
Two years ago, Mr Reichstein made the decision to move away from the likes of lick feeders.
As a result of this, he has seen less orphaned and abandoned lambs in twin or multiple lambing ewe paddocks.
"What we have done is load up our lime spreader, work out the quantities needed and then broadcast either barley and lupins - or a mix of the two - for three weeks of feed across strips of the paddock," Mr Reichstein said.
"We will go and top dress 10 to 15ha of the paddock with a good rate of feed.
"This means sheep are feeding where they lamb, instead of walking off to the feeder and leaving one or two behind.
"I've seen a huge decrease in abandoned lambs since making this change."
Mr Reichstein admitted it probably wasn't the 'best utilisation, but, "whatever they don't eat is walked into the ground, then the first rain germinates it and there is green pick in the paddock".
Ten days prior to lambing, Mr Reichstein runs a liberal amount of barley to stimulate the production of colostrum in the ewe.
This is known to help with lamb survival, particularly in twin-bearing ewes.
"We taper it off towards the start of lambing, so we aren't disturbing the ewes," he said.
"They also have the barley or lupin mix spread out across the paddock, which they can graze on as well."
Another big - and helpful - change Mr Reichstein has made onfarm has been in time of shearing.
In 2017, he decided to move into an eight month cycle - or three times every two years - instead of the usual
12 months.
A fair wool length and keeping sheep in better condition were the driving factors behind the switch.
But as a crop farmer, one of the challenges Mr Reichstein faced was a clash between lambing, shearing, harvest and seeding.
After just over a year, six-month - or twice yearly - shearing intervals in February and September seemed more logical.
"Really you don't have to worry about crutching," Mr Reichstein said.
"The wool you take off at crutching doesn't cover the cost of it - there's nothing scientific about it."
He added, he read some anecdotal information on people's experiences, where they were cutting three quarters of a kilogram more wool.
"They probably aren't growing that much in the last three months of full wool - it takes a fair bit of energy to walk around with a big coat of wool on.
"I think our lambing has definitely improved with the change of shearing, as the sheep are always in really good condition when they come through the yards.
"It all seems to work."
In the past three to four years, since changing the shearing length, there has only been one three bale line discounted for short wool.
Other than that, Mr Reichstein is making a minimum of 55 to 57 millimetres length wool each time, with no price discount.
And the shearers prefer it too, as they aren't battling - what has now become a common - big, bulk fleece.
"I have cut our shearing team back to three and one learner from four shearers," Mr Reichstein said.
"I don't think you need to skirt as heavily either, so you are probably getting more wool in the main fleece line.
"Yield probably is slightly down, but that would be the only factor.
"We aren't getting tender wool anymore either - that's taken care of."
Laurina Farms is hosting Esperance grower group ASHEEP's shearing interval demonstration - six versus 12 months - to compare the impact on production and animal wellbeing.
Through the two-year trial, data is collected including individual animal weights, condition scores, wool samples and pregnancy scanning results.
All animals are to be treated the same during the trial and there is no special feeding regime for those involved.
Mr Reichstein said the first lot of data had been collected, however there was lambing in the trial mob, so - with limited paddock space - they were not separated.
"We didn't have enough paddocks to separate the single 12 month and single six month shearing wool, and multiple 12 month and six month shearing wool," he said.
"Logistically I couldn't do it - if I was able to, it would have given me more robust data on what the survival rate was like."
The trial started this year, with about 400 sheep involved across two different age groups - hoggets and then purple tags - in the trial.
Normally, at preg scanning, any dry sheep are sent off the farm.
However, because of the trial they have been kept on.
