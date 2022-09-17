Farm Weekly
Shearing For Liz Pink Day at Yorkrakine a success

By Kane Chatfield
September 17 2022 - 11:00pm
Thanks to the generous support from the local and wider community and businesses, an extensive list of items were sold at a charity auction and raised about $60,000.

THE annual Shearing For Liz Pink Day at Yorkrakine raised another massive total for breast cancer research last Saturday evening.

