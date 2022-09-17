THE annual Shearing For Liz Pink Day at Yorkrakine raised another massive total for breast cancer research last Saturday evening.
The ninth annual event at the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud pink themed shearing shed was well supported, with guests bidding enthusiastically on the extensive list of auction items generously donated by the local and wider community and businesses.
While the final total is still being tallied, the popular community fundraising event organised by the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team, over the past nine years, has raised a total of about $330,000 for professor Arlene Chan and the team at Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA (BCRC-WA).
Quentin Davies said donations were still coming in and welcomed further donations if people were interested in supporting an excellent cause.
He expects this year's event to raise between $75,000 and $80,000.
"I'm guessing we raised $60,000 at the auction, $15,000 at the door and with further donations we could get to $80,000," Mr Davies said.
"A Cunderdin supporter who couldn't attend the event called me and dropped $1000 in the kitty and last year people started phoning in donations after reading about it in the Farm Weekly.
"I say it every year, I'm so overwhelmed with the support we received for contributions to the auction and the enthusiasm and bidding spirit from the people in attendance was unbelievable.
"It was a perfect amount of items for the auction, I barely hunted anyone for donations for the auction this year, people are calling me to contribute as they know it's genuine and for a good cause.
"It was a bit of a newer crowd this year with some new faces and people who hadn't been for a while which was wonderful to see.
"I can't thank everyone involved enough, the support is truly appreciated."
The Pink Shearing For Liz Day was founded by Jumbuk Shearing's Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 after an eight-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
The crowd watched a blade shearing demonstration in the afternoon by the Jumbuk Shearing team who donated their wages to the cause before bidding spiritedly on items up for grabs in the auction with Jim Sangalli again handed the gavel.
Guests enjoyed refreshments, freshly cooked wood-fired pizzas, door prizes and live music by the Tinny band supported by local talent.
While the contributions were too numerous to mention, some of the more significant items donated to the charity auction included 300-tonnes of lime split into two 100t and two 50t loads, including freight from AgLime, Lancelin, (total value $8650), 20t of Barfeeds pellets ($9250), a quartered beef carcase from the Bookham family, Yerecoin ($3825), a two-night stay for four people at Tanah Marah, Margaret River, from the Curtin family ($3000) and 5t of Gilmac feed pellets ($2200).
Mr Reed said it was another fantastic event enjoyed by everyone.
"I'm very proud of the money we have raised for BCRC-WA and thank you to everyone who supported this great cause with amazing donations of products, time and spirited bidding.
"Special thanks to the Davies family who work so hard to make the event a success.
"Another fitting tribute to our beautiful friend who would have turned 50 this year."
Professor Chan said it is a profound fundraising effort and she was extremely grateful to everyone involved.
"Quentin, Di, Tom, Lucy and the whole team behind the Shearing for Liz Pink Day are such valued supporters of BCRC-WA and through their generosity we are able to continue to strive for the very best in breast cancer treatment, support services and research right here in WA," professor Chan said.
"It's only with the generous efforts of groups like theirs, that we who have the privilege to care for breast cancer patients can be confident the very best outcomes can be achieved for this devastating disease - a goal which I know Liz would have wanted for every woman and her family."
The total amount presented to BCRCWA at the end of the year continues to grow with the new initiative launched this year for WA sheep breeders to donate the proceeds from one of their rams.
It has been well supported by breeders and buyers alike so far this season with more than $15,000 already raised.
Mr Davies said it isn't too late to take part in the fundraising incentive and encouraged more Merino and terminal/maternal sheep breeders to consider generously donating the proceeds from one of their sale rams.
"We look forward to more breeders' participation in the worthy and rewarding fundraising venture and joining our very dedicated fundraising team," he said.
"Involvement in this initiative will encourage breast cancer awareness and education in respective breeders' communities and among their clients' friends and businesses they touch through farming and community contacts.
"This year we envisage our presentation to BCRC-WA will include funds from the annual Pink Shearing Day and any contributions from the generous sale of rams at sales."
For more information or to nominate a ram call Tim Spicer, Elders, 0427 812 194 or Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock, on 0438 918 992.
