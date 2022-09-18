A WIDE range of new ideas, demonstrations and trials will be displayed at this year's West Midlands Group Spring Field Day.
Highlighting the innovation present at the marquee event of the West Midlands Group (WMG) calendar are two WMG-led sites focusing on several of the most significant challenges to farming systems of the region.
The WMG pasture trial this year addresses the issue of reducing methane emissions from livestock grazing pastures.
This is a significant barrier that the industry must overcome in the next 10 years, and this trial has been screening a range of pasture mixes for their future suitability in a low-emissions grazing system.
The interest in long-season wheat to better utilise nitrogen leached deep down in the soil profile continues this year in another of the WMG trials.
The interaction between sowing date, variety and nitrogen strategy is firmly in focus after it was found in 2021 that this limited the grain yield of early sown wheat varieties.
This work is essential to ensure that growers can select the suitable variety and fertiliser strategy to make the most of early seeding opportunities.
MORE CROPPING NEWS:
These trials will be complemented by a presentation on the range of tools available to increase the profitability of cattle backgrounding from WMG beef industry development officer Erin O'Brien.
"This event is the one that we look forward to each year," said WMG executive officer Nathan Craig.
"It is when the group gets to show off the new practices and technologies that will likely make an impact in the next five years for our farming systems."
To get the most out of the existing crop rotations, Matt Willis, from Bayer CropScience, will delve into the wide range of chemical mixes available for weed control in cereals, legumes and canola.
Growers will see a range of effective and not-so-effective mixes of weed control options as well as crop safety for a range of herbicides at different timings.
Craig Scanlan, from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, will address the topical issue of optimising potassium fertiliser application, particularly after soil amelioration.
"We have seen in our trials that it is tough to ensure potassium is available during the whole season and this trial focuses on different strategies to overcome this issue," said Dr Scanlan.
Variety selection and evaluation will be a big part of the afternoon session, with both the National Variety Trials and herbicide evaluation trials present at the site.
Andrew Heinrich, Pacific Seeds, will discuss the importance of using multi-environment trial (MET) analysis to better select new crop varieties.
This is important for new canola varieties with stacked herbicide technologies which Pacific Seeds will have on display on the day.
For new cereal varieties, many cereal breeders will be on hand to answer grower's questions during the variety discussion session.
The use of soil wetters is very topical and Damon Fleay, from SACOA, will be on hand to dive into the latest knowledge on the use of soil wetters across a range of soil types.
Mr Fleay has a strong background in soil wetting technology and will offer suggestions of where and when you might use the products best and machinery set up and placement which is critical for success.
A grower panel session and sundowner will bring the day to a social conclusion.
The WMG Spring Field Day will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 246 Dandaragan Rd, Regans Ford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.