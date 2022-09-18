Farm Weekly

West Midlands Group Spring Field Day this Tuesday

September 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The West Midlands Group Spring Field Day trial site at 246 Dandaragan Rd, Regans Ford.

A WIDE range of new ideas, demonstrations and trials will be displayed at this year's West Midlands Group Spring Field Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.