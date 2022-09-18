Farm Weekly
Calingiri sale tops $10,250

By Kane Chatfield
September 18 2022 - 9:00am
With the $10,250 top-priced ram at the Edmonds families 60th anniversary annual on-property ram sale at Calingiri were sale auctioneer Grant Lupton (left), Nutrien Livestock, Wongan Hills, Rhamily stud principal Ray Edmonds, buyer Wayne Button, Manunda stud, Tammin, Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia and Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding.

THE Edmonds families celebrated the 60th anniversary of its on-property ram sale at Calingiri last week with a strong, improved result.

