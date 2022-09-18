THE Edmonds families celebrated the 60th anniversary of its on-property ram sale at Calingiri last week with a strong, improved result.
A big crowd turned out for the milestone occasion including current and former clients, agents and fellow stud breeders, along with family and friends to celebrate with Bruce and Carol Edmonds, Glen-Byrne Poll Merino stud and Ray and Rhonda Edmonds, Rhamily Poll Merino stud.
The Edmonds family has been breeding Merinos for 83 years and was once among the five biggest Merino studs in Australia in the golden years of the sheep industry.
The sale was also a bitter sweet occasion for Ray and Rhonda as it marked the couple's final ram sale after deciding to sell the Rhamily stud.
In a fitting way to commence the sale, Nutrien Ag Solutions West Region manager Andrew Duperouzel recognised the efforts of both families, thanking them for their loyalty to Nutrien Livestock and previous green companies and paid tribute to Ray and Rhonda on their achievements with the Rhamily stud.
Ray was handed the microphone, and overwhelmed by the occasion, fought back tears as he spoke proudly of his time in the stud Merino industry and specially thanked his brothers and family, clients and Nutrien Livestock's Grant Lupton, Mitchell Crosby and Ashley Lock, among others, for their support over the journey.
Following the touching formalities, auctioneer and the family's long-time livestock agent Grant Lupton, Nutrien Livestock, Wongan Hills, with a strong representation from the Nutrien Ag Solutions team, got proceedings underway on the quality catalogue of white stylish wool, big-framed Poll Merino rams.
Enjoying another stellar growing season, the stud's loyal long-time supporters and some newer faces descended from all over the central and northern Wheatbelt, west to Jurien Bay and south to the Lower Great Southern, reflecting the versatility in the wools and type on offer.
By the time Mr Lupton stood over the 177th and final ram of the sale, he had sold 167 rams at auction (94 per cent clearance) at a strongly improved average of $1835.
This lifted the overall average $214 from last year's sale where 164 of 170 rams sold under the hammer at the same clearance rate to average $1621.
The Rhamily and Glen-Byrne studs generously donated the proceeds of two rams to the Shearing For Liz Pink Day fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research Centre WA.
The rams totalled $2900, selling to Don Nankivell, PG & PM Nankivell, Wubin and Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock Breeding, representing Mobedine Estate, York.
Mr Nankivell had previously supported charity rams at the sale and generously matched Rhamily's contribution of $1800 to raise the total to $4700 for the worthy cause.
Rhamily
The sale got underway with Ray and Rhonda's final offering of 91 February and April shorn rams from the Rhamily stud with all bar four rams finding new homes at auction for an excellent average of $2165.
This marked a $364 rise in average from last year's sale where 83 of 85 rams were sold for an average of $1801.
Rhamily's line-up of 20 February shorn rams featured several stud reserves that would have normally been retained and attracted plenty of interest from the WA stud fraternity.
These sold strongly to $10,000 and above twice to average $4208 and contribute to the stud's improved values.
MORE RAM SALE NEWS:
The sale's $10,250 top price was reached for lot seven containing a big bodied rich, long-stapled woolled stud sire that was knocked down to Wayne Button, Manunda stud, Tammin.
The ram from the Manunda Jacko family displayed wool tests of 19.6 micron, 2.6 SD, 13.4 CV and 99.6 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Mr Button later collected a $3100 grandson of Old Ashrose Will purchased by the Manunda and Claypans studs privately for $45,000 at the 2016 Royal Adelaide Show.
Mr Button said he was keen to support Ray's final sale with both rams going back to existing families at Manunda.
"Ray has been a wonderful supporter of ours and I wish him all the best," he said.
"The rams are the same bloodlines as some of our main families at home.
"Huge bone and constitution that everyone looks for in a Merino enterprise."
The sale's opening lot was knocked down for the $10,000 second top price with Mitchell Crosby securing the ram over the phone upon his recommendation to the Beech family's Rothbury stud, Tenterden.
The ram was AI-bred by a White River ram and tested 18.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.5 CV and 99.7pc CF.
Original stud clients, the King family, King Farming Pty Ltd, Calingiri, and consistent buyers at the top of the Rhamily market finished the sale with eight rams paying to next highest price of $8000 for lot two holding a Gunallo bred ram testing 20.3 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.3 CV and 99.9pc CF.
The King's team consisted of two more February shorn rams, while their five April shorn selections cost from $1500 to $3300.
Another regular buyer at the top of the Rhamily market Owen Edmonds, Corondeen Spring Poll Merino stud, Calingiri, returned to source two new Rhamily sires.
He first paid $5500 for a Gunallo bred ram testing 20.1 micron, 2.7 SD, 13.4 CV and 99.9pc CF, before stepping it up a notch three lots later to pay $7100 for his next selection, another ram from the Gunallo family with tests of 19.9 micron, 14.1 SD, 2.8 SD and 99.8pc CF.
Despite a 10-year spell from breeding Merinos ending nine years ago, the Glass family's, Fenwick Farms Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Calingiri, relationship with the Edmonds buying rams dates back to the early days of the stud.
Fenwick Farms put together a team of 12 Rhamily rams which included two February shorn rams topping at $4300 for a ram from the Nepowie family testing 21.1 micron, 16.1 CV, 3.4 SD and 99.5pc CF and the sale's $4500 top price for an April shorn ram, for a massive ram penned in lot 170.
Return volume buyer Don Nankivell went to script with the biggest team of 16 Rhamily rams costing all values from $800 to a $3100 top price on two occasions.
Two decade client, SF Chester & Co, Goomalling, returned for another haul of nine Rhamily rams outlaying from $1000 to $2000 for their selections.
The Chesters also added three Glen-Byrne rams to their account paying from $1000 to $1500.
Long-term ram buyers at the Edmonds believed to be for about 40 years, C & DJ Stickland, Mungatta Murray Grey stud, Wongan Hills, finished with six Rhamily rams costing from $1500 to $2500 and later added three Glen-Byrne rams from $1000 to $1700.
Glen-Byrne
The Glen-Byrne stud presented an even team of 85 February and April shorn Poll Merino rams which was reflected in the consistent values paid throughout to finish slightly up from last year's sale.
They sold 80 rams under the hammer (93pc) for an average of $1476 which was $39 up on average compared to last year's sale where 81 of 85 rams (95pc) sold at auction to average $1437.
Long-time Glen-Byrne stud connections and annual buyers at the dearer end of the stud's market GJ & P Edmonds, Calingiri, put together a team of seven Glen-Byrne rams, paying a healthy average of $2029.
They included the stud's $2700 top price in their selections paid for a 105.5 kilogram April shorn White River Wes bred ram testing 20.6 micron, 17 CV, 3.5 SD and 99.6pc CF and scanned 37mm eye muscle depth and 5.3mm fat.
The Edmonds included five February shorn rams in their team paying to a $2500 top for an Old Ashrose Will bred ram, testing 20.1 micron, 15.4 CV, 3.1 SD and 99.8pc CF.
Buyer Phil Edmonds said they would join 2000 Merino ewes this coming mating period and it is the second year since moving their lambing later, while they have also moved from an August shearing to the start of April.
He said the lambs grew just as quick and turned off the same time as their earlier lambing, while the shearing change was for ease of management with the ewes lambing onto better feed.
Mr Edmonds said the depth of wool quality was even throughout the sale, with plenty of selection available.
Clients of 47 years, the McPherson family, Newhome Farms Pty Ltd, Moora, is among Glen-Byrne's longest supporting clients and collected a team of nine rams for a strong average of $1900.
They also paid to a $2500 top price for the stud's team leader, a February shorn Old Ashrose Will bred ram testing 20.5 micron, 3.5 SD, 17.9 CV and 99.2pc CF.
The biggest haul of 10 Glen-Byrne rams was put together by long-time buyers ES Dadd & Co, Shackleton, at good values from $800 to $1400, while regular buyer of numbers in recent years, the Hood family, Mareeba Farms, East Ballidu, returned for nine rams, from $1000 to $2000.
Jamie Hood said his family's relationship with the Edmonds dated back to the 1960s and while they were on other bloodlines for a period of time, they have been back buying at Glen-Byrne for the past eight years.
"We started to get a bit of colour in our wool so we made the change back to Glen-Byrne," Mr Hood said.
"We like the brightness of the wool and size of the Glen-Byrne sheep which have had a fair bit to do with lowering our micron by 1.5 micron since moving back which currently averages 19.2 micron for our mature ewes."
The Hoods have kept their ewe numbers stable at 1800 which will be joined at the end of December for a May lambing while they have moved to a January shearing.
Other larger accounts were Jurien Bay graziers DL & J Hooton with seven rams and M & S Tighe, Clackline, with six rams.
Studs to source Glen-Byrne rams were Corondeen Spring stud, adding two February shorn Glen-Byrne rams from the Rhamily Ted family paying $2500 and $2000, the Northwich stud, Wongan Hills, paid $2600 for a 20.8 micron April shorn syndicate bred ram and the Mocardy stud, Wongan Hills, paid $2500 for an April shorn Ted family ram to go with a Rhamily ram purchased earlier for $3900.
