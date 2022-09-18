GOOD grain seasons have been good for Western Australia's transport equipment specialist Bruce Rock Engineering, according to head of sales and marketing Paul Wilson.
"With grain type trailers our delivery date is out to next July at the moment, it's busy but we're enjoying it," Mr Wilson said at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
Being busy has enabled the company to consolidate its two sites in Perth into one purpose-built site in Forrestfield, a big investment, but one which will ultimately reduce order times and benefit customers into the future.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS:
The sales team will move in at the end of the month followed soon after by production, Mr Wilson said.
"It's a Western Australian product, it's based in Bruce Rock and we still do a lot of production there, which is good for a regional town - young people from the surrounding area can get apprenticeships if they want to be welders, fabricators or whatever and we're looking for people," he said.
"We have a number of markets that are very active at the moment - grain trailers obviously, side tippers are still very active, we've also got reefer vans in high demand and dollies and skel trailers.
"People know us and our products, we have repeat buyers that keep coming back to us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.