TOOWOOMBA farm and earth moving equipment manufacturer Gessner is looking to build its Western Australian presence on the back of its HDR6011 hydraulic deep ripper's acceptance.
With McIntosh & Son as WA-designated dealer and greater exposure from last year's deep ripper demonstrations, Gessner is pushing into WA with its Patriot parallelogram tyne planter, one of two air seeders it produces, Gessner sales representative Brendan Suckling confirmed at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days.
"The Patriot is our more popular seeder bar in WA, with the feedback being that it is good with trash flow," Mr Suckling said.
"We manufacture them in Toowoomba, sell a lot over east and we are looking to push our air seeder business into WA through McIntosh & Son as designated dealer."
With working widths from 12 metres to 36m in single and double-fold three, five or seven sections, the three Gessner 100 square millimetre x 9mm thick toolbars can accommodate row spacings from 250mm to 500mm.
Seeding depth is adjustable in 6mm increments down to 150mm with single, dual, paired-row and liquid injection outlet options for hydraulic breakout shanks.
Delivery for 2024 seeding is available, but orders need to be placed promptly, contact a McIntosh & Son dealership for details.
