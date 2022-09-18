Farm Weekly
Gessner HDR6011 hydraulic deep ripper digs into WA market

By Mal Gill
September 18 2022 - 10:30pm
Gessner sales representative Brendan Suckling flew over from Toowoomba, Queensland, to attend the Newdegate Machinery Field Days to answer growers questions on the Gessner Patriot parallelogram tyne planter displayed as part of McIntosh & Sons extensive machinery site.

TOOWOOMBA farm and earth moving equipment manufacturer Gessner is looking to build its Western Australian presence on the back of its HDR6011 hydraulic deep ripper's acceptance.

