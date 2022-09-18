IT may have been a grey and gloomy day in the Great Southern last Thursday, however there was plenty of heat in the selling shed at the Yonga Downs White Suffolk ram sale at Gnowangerup.
Like last year, buyers pushed prices to impressive levels for the rams on offer from Brenton and Harriet Addis's Yonga Downs stud, which were this year joined by a small offering from Kalagan stud, Denmark, owned by Josh and Leah Addis and Jason and Erin Place.
Right through the catalogue, the competition was red hot on the 113 rams on offer from the 30 registered buyers from mainly the local area and as a result the Nutrien Livestock selling team, led by auctioneer Mark Warren, had no problem conjuring bids from prospective buyers.
Their biggest problem on a lot of the rams was keeping up with the bids coming in.
By sale's end, the two studs had cleared 112 of the 113 rams on offer for a total gross of $210,800, an average of $1882 and a top of $3800 for a Yonga Downs ram.
Mr Warren said it was a very strong sale from start to finish for the Yonga Downs stud and the result was a reflection of the quality of rams on offer from the stud and the results past buyers are getting from previous purchases.
"The quality of the line-up of rams from the Yonga Downs stud was the best the stud has offered in a couple of years and the rams were a credit to Brenton and Harriet," Mr Warren said.
"This was especially the case for the first 31 rams, they were exceptional and you would go a long way to find anything better in the breed.
"Like last year we again saw a large number of repeat buyers purchase this year from the Yonga Downs offering with confidence and they chased rams with good growth rates and length of body.
"The competition was very strong throughout and as a result the final result matched last year's record-breaking sale.
"In terms of the Kalagan stud, which is a daughter stud of Yonga Downs, it was a nice line-up of rams and they sold well."
The offering of rams from the Yonga Downs stud kicked the sale off and it got off to a flying start when 10 of the first 20 rams sold for $3000 or more.
By the end of the Yonga Downs offering, 93 of the 94 rams had been sold to 23 different buyers at an average of $1984, which was up $76 on last year and as result now ranks as the best by any WA White Suffolk stud in an on-property sale, bettering the record the stud set last year.
In comparison, last year the stud offered and sold 98 rams at an average of $1908.
Creating the most interest in the Yonga Downs run and selling for the sale's $3800 top price was the upstanding, deep-bodied, Yonga Downs 210070, in lot four.
Mr Warren took an opening bid of $1800 on the well-balanced sire and from there the price quickly rose after a flurry bids.
In the end it was return buyers Braden and Kate Johnston, Johnston Plains, Nyabing, who had the final bid at the day's $3800 top price.
Mr Johnston said they liked the ram as it had good structure and depth.
"He also had good post weaning weight and eye muscle depth figures which we are targeting," Mr Johnston said.
"He is a really good all round ram."
MORE RAM SALE NEWS:
The June 2021-drop, triplet-born ram is sired by Anden 190083.
It has Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 0.55 birthweight (BWT), 12.2 weaning weight (WWT), 19.2 post weaning weight (PWWT), -0.24 post weaning fat (PFAT), 1.8 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 3.82 lean meat yield (LMY), -0.52 intramuscular fat (IMF), 1.5 shear force (SF5) and a terminal carcase production (TCP) index of 151.92.
Along with securing the top-priced ram, the Johnstons also purchased the sale's second top-priced ram at $3700.
The big, long-bodied, August 2021-drop, twin-born ram is sired by Day 180083.
It was sold with ASBVs of 0.36 BWT, 12.3 WWT, 20.2 PWWT, -0.30 PFAT, 2.0 PEMD, 3.68 LMY, -0.37 IMF, 2.0 SF5 1.5 and a TCP index of 153.84.
Mr Johnston said like the top-priced ram, it was both the size and structure of this ram as well as its post weaning weight and eye muscle figures which attracted them to it.
In addition to the two top-priced rams, the Johnstons, who were having their first draft of lambs for the season processed on the sale day, purchased another four Yonga Downs rams to finish with a team of six at an average of $3117.
Mr Johnston said their first draft of 600 lambs which were killed the day before the sale at WAMMCO, averaged 30.2 kilograms dressed and they have another 2135 lambs to go in the next two weeks.
"We have never sold lambs that heavy before, last year our first draft averaged 25kg dressed," Mr Johnston said.
"It is a bit of a combination of being a month later selling due to not being able to get them into the abattoirs, management, genetics and a good season."
This year the Johnstons are aiming to join 2500 Prime SAMM-Dohne cross ewes to White Suffolk rams for an April lambing.
Mr Johnston said they liked the White Suffolk breed for its quick growth and because they produced a meaty lamb with a good carcase.
Second-year buyer Tim Pyle, Millstream Pastoral, Manypeaks, had an impact very early in the sale, securing two Yonga Downs rams both at $3300.
The two rams purchased by Mr Pyle were penned next to each other in pens two and three and were both by Yonga Downs 190388.
Mr Pyle said he chased these two rams because of their bloodline.
"Looking over the line-up of rams, the sire of these two, has thrown very consistent progeny," Mr Pyle said.
"All his sons have high growth and very good structure."
The two rams purchased by Mr Pyle had PWWT figures of 17.2 and 18.3 to go with TCP indexes of 137 and 145.71.
The Pyle family will use the two rams in their nucleus flock of 200 White Suffolk ewes to breed rams for their own use.
Mr Pyle said they had only been using White Suffolks for three years after changing from Poll Dorsets.
"With what we have seen so far, I think White Suffolks have better growth rates and carcase attributes compared to Poll Dorsets," he said.
The family will this year join 8000 Merino-Dohne cross ewes to White Suffolk rams for a June lambing and they aim to turn their lambs off as suckers in November at 23kg dressed.
Return buyers Walyaming Farm, Katanning and Cristinelli Grazing Co, Tambellup, were also very strong at the top end.
Walyaming Farm purchased three rams at an average of $3233 and to a top of $3500, the third top price in the sale.
It bid to $3500 for a twin-born son of Ramsy Park 199256 which had ASBVs of 0.7 BWT, 12.0 WWT, 18.6 PWWT, -0.70 PFAT, 1.6 PEMD, 4.0 LMY, -0.50 IMF, 1.94 SF5 1.5 and a TCP index of 147.13.
When it came to Cristinelli Grazing Co they secured two rams at $3200 and $3000.
They were by Yonga Downs 190238 and Yonga Downs 190388 and had TCP indexes of 143.4 and 137.39 respectively.
When it came to numbers, the volume buyer in the Yonga Downs team was return buyer Elliot Richardson, Mianelup Grazing, Gnowangerup, purchasing eight rams to a high of $2200 twice and an average of $1938.
Not far behind Mr Richardson in the volume buying stakes were Capemont Farms, Katanning, Mark Haynes & Co, Frankland and FO & PM House, Gnowangerup, which each secured seven rams.
Return buyer Capemont Farms, which had left a buying order with Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis, averaged $1671 across its team of seven which peaked at $1900 twice.
Mr Addis said he was chasing rams with length of body and good post weaning weights for the Katanning enterprise which aims to turn its lambs off as suckers.
In terms of the team heading to Frankland River, it averaged $1657 and topped at $1900, while the Houses averaged $1671 for its team which topped at $1800 three times.
Also buying numbers from the Yonga Downs offering was Uranbah Estate, Tambellup, which averaged $1967 across a team of six while Wallacup Farms, Nyabing, averaged $1783 for six and RJ & AM Squibb, Tambellup, finished with six at an average of $1467.
The sale rounded out with an offering of 19 rams from the Kalagan stud in its auction debut.
By the end of the run, all 19 rams had found new homes, selling to a top of $1900 twice and an average of $1384.
The two $1900 top-priced rams were purchased by the Herbert family, ND Herbert & Co, Tambellup.
Buyer Jedd Herbert said he liked both rams for their good structures and figures.
Both rams were by Yonga Downs 190384 and they had TCP indexes of 150.7 and 137.45 to go with PWWT figures of 20.8 and 17.7.
Along with purchasing two Kalagan sires, the Herberts also purchased four Yonga Downs rams at an average of $2525.
Mr Herbert said they had only been using White Suffolk sires for a couple of years and were transitioning out of Poll Dorsets.
"We made the switch because White Suffolk lambs don't go to wool as easy and hold their condition better and there is more genetics and breeding out there now in the White Suffolk breed compared to the Poll Dorset," Mr Herbert said.
The volume buyer in the Kalagan run was first time buyer RW & JM Thomas, Mt Barker, which left its bidding to Roy Addis and during the run Mr Addis purchased six rams for it at an average of $1300 and to a top of $1400.
Other supporters of the Kalagan offering which purchased two rams each were Wallacup Farms, Viewtop Pastoral, Woogenellup and Woogenullup Estate, Mt Barker, which averaged $1400, $1200 and $1100 respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.