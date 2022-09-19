Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Lambing rates up for Clayton South of Wagin

By Brooke Littlewood
September 19 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton South described this lamb marking season the best to date, and he only plans to go up from here.

WAGIN crop and sheep farmer Clayton South's mindset for lambing next season is to keep improving with a few slight changes because - "if you keep doing what you are doing, you will end up with more of what you've got".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.