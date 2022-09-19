Farm Weekly
Crichton Vale rams sell to top of $2600

By Caitlin Burling
September 19 2022 - 10:30pm
With the $2600 top Poll Merino ram is Crichton Vale stud principal Bill Cowan, (left), buyer Brendan Maher, Rockdale Farming, Muntadgin, stud connections Kyah Tocknell, Diane Cowan, Felicity Cowan, Percy Cowan (3) and Peter Cowan. Elders central area manager Mat Beckett and Elders Narembeen branch manager Colin Ogilvie assisted the Cowan family in conducting the successful sale.

MANY muddy cars rolled through the farm gates of Crichton Vale, Mount Walker, last Tuesday, despite battling a deluge of rain and slip-sliding along gravel roads in a concentrated effort to get there.

