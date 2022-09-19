MANY muddy cars rolled through the farm gates of Crichton Vale, Mount Walker, last Tuesday, despite battling a deluge of rain and slip-sliding along gravel roads in a concentrated effort to get there.
But, as the saying goes, there's money in mud and if the Cowan family's Merino and Poll Merino ram sale is any indicator, there's also money in Merino sheep.
While the peak prices of last year's strong sale weren't quite reached, it was perhaps more notable and encouraging that the average price paid across the entire catalogue of 139 rams jumped by $320 from last year's average, from $1249 to $1569.
It was a true reflection of the consistency of the offering and strong demand throughout the entire Crichton Vale catalogue, as many loyal and new clients ensured 124 of the 139 Merino and Poll Merino rams were sold under the hammer.
Then within minutes of the sale closing, most of the passed in lots were also snapped up.
The sale also grossed higher, significantly increasing from $151,100 to $194,600 and Elders Corrigin territory sales manager and auctioneer Steele Hathway noted regular clients seemed to be purchasing higher volumes of rams than previous sales.
"The cold and rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm of the buyers, and we had a great turn out of new and regular Crichton Vale clients today," Mr Hathway said.
"A lot of those clients seemed to be purchasing more numbers than in recent years and may be looking ahead.
"The quality of rams offered by the Cowan family were even throughout the entire sale, and as a result averages were up significantly for both the Merinos and Polls, selling above expectations."
The $2600 top price of the sale was hit on three occasions, first with an outstanding Poll Merino ram and followed much later in the sale by two top Merino rams.
The Poll purchaser was regular client Brendan Maher, Rockdale Farming, Muntadgin, who was the first to pay $2600 for a big-bodied, sturdy ram with plenty of free-growing bright, white wool to keep it warm on the chilly nine degree sale day.
Its July wool sample figures included 20.1 micron, 3.3 SD, 16.4 CV and a comfort factor of 99.8 per cent.
Mr Maher was keen to support the Cowan family's ram sale and came searching for fresh genetics from both Merino and Poll Merino rams to be used over his 7000 head Merino ewe flock and stud.
He warmed up by purchasing the third Poll Merino ram on offer for $2300, before topping the sale in lot 11 at $2600, finishing his run with a Merino sire for $2100.
The Poll Merino rams dominated the sale, with 96 of the 103 rams penned for auction finding new homes to gross $154,200, achieving an average price of $1606.
On the flipside, of the 36 Merino rams on offer, 28 were sold under the hammer to much stronger values than recent years, grossing $40,400 and jumping in average from $993 to $1443.
Contributing to this outcome were two rams purchased by two separate buyers to equal the sale top price of $2600, first paid by Halley Cowan, Narembeen, for a big stretchy sire measuring 20.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.6pc comfort factor.
Mr Cowan began his short but efficient run of securing four Merino rams within the space of eight offered, initially purchasing a well-muscled and ideal dual purpose ram for $1300.
READ MORE:
He then followed with a second ram of similar standing for $1500, the $2600 top-priced sire then rounding out his team of four with a final Merino ram for $1700.
Mr Cowan said all four were "damn good rams" with both wool and size on their side, and the wool quality was exceptional right through the entire sale.
When asked for a comment on the sires, Mr Cowan deferred to his equal top price buyer of the Merino section, Mervyn Ogilvie, Airlie Park, Narembeen.
"I agree with whatever Merv has said, because nine times out of ten we are bidding against each other on the same lots," Mr Cowan said.
"We always seem to like the same type of ram."
Mr Ogilvie echoed the sentiment and believes the style of wool produced by the Crichton Vale Merino bloodlines is of the highest quality, which is why he paid the $2600 equal top price to secure it.
The most expensive ram on Mr Ogilvie's shopping list had wool measurements such as 20.1 micron, 3.6 SD, 18.4 CV and a comfort factor of 99.5pc.
He too purchased four Merino rams for the day, the first for $1400, then $1500 before finishing with his final ram for $1300.
Mr Ogilvie was one of the stud's inaugural clients and continues to run an 1100 head Merino ewe flock with 100pc Crichton Vale bloodlines.
Clear volume buyers of the sale were brothers Tim and Josh Whitwell, Morrell Valley, Hyden, who worked as a team to secure a whopping 34 rams, five of which were Merino, for a top of $2400, grossing $47,800 and paying an average of $1406.
As luck would have it, the duo seemed to regularly purchase rams in twos, usually in adjoining pens and of similar wool type and structure.
Fighting for their share of sires was Sam and Andrew Greay, JA & DR Greay & Co, Karlgarin, who once again returned to the sale chasing fresh Crichton Vale genetics, securing 14 Poll Merino rams for a top of $2500, grossing $24,900 and averaging $1779.
Ten rams seemed like a nice round number for Sally and Colin Nicholl, C Nicholl & Co, Hyden, who peaked at $1600 for one of their two Merino rams, averaging $1240 across the entire 10.
Long time buyer Keith Van Viersen, KD & J Van Viersen, Holleton, bought one less ram than last year, but paid more overall for the 10 Poll Merino sires he managed to secure for an average of $1520, topping at $2100.
Bryce Lansdell, Kareem Farms, Popanyinning, capitalised on his rain-soaked drive east and purchased nine rams for a top of $2400, paying an average of $1589 to lock in his own Crichton Vale breeding machines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.