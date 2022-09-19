FOR the second year in a row Frankland River Grazing has won the Grains Research and Development Corporations (GRDC) Hyper Yielding Crop (HYC) Awards for the highest yield and highest percentage of yield potential in WA.
Managed by Grant Bernhardt, the mixed cropping and livestock enterprise last year achieved a 7.9 tonne per hectare Kinsei wheat crop, beating its 2020 Zen wheat record by 1.7t/ha.
The project is an investment by GRDC, which is being led by Field Applied Research Australia (FAR), that is aiming to push crop yield boundaries in high rainfall zones across Australia.
The Kinsei crop was sown on May 16 last year, at a rate of 95 kilograms per hectare, into a loamy sand paddock, which hosted a canola crop in 2020.
The farm, Westfield, received about 750 millimetres of rain for the season, 635mm of which fell during the growing season.
"We're fairly lucky at Westfield in that it's very well draining soil, so we have the luxury of being able to get on country when it's wet, which was probably one of the keys of the success," Mr Bernhardt said.
"At times last year it was difficult to get onto the paddocks but we didn't actually end up getting bogged too often, which was helpful as it meant we could apply our fungicides and get our spraying done even though it was such a wet year."
For Frankland River Grazing, its strategy came down to applying good farming practices and being proactive rather than reactive in its approach.
Muriate of potash was applied and spread quite early, which is a way of setting the crop up as quickly and investing in quality fungicides and seed treatments.
"We want to prevent disease before it's established," Mr Bernhardt said.
"If disease gets a start then you've already taken a hit to yield, so we prefer to get fungicides applied early and upfront to get ahead of the game."
While 7.9t/ha is a feat in itself, even more impressive is the amount of potential yield achieved.
That is one of the key metrics which FAR Australia looks at - if everything is right with best management practices and taking into account climate constraints, what was the potential yield?
For Frankland River Grazing, the potential yield for that paddock was 8.73t/ha, so it was able to achieve 90 per cent of that.
"They managed to match the critical grain forming period with their environment, plus there was a nice mild finish, which allowed that potential to be filled," said FAR Australia research director Kenton Porker.
"Anything above 80pc is considered a brilliant outcome and what that tells us is that growers have closed the gap between actual yield and potential yield.
"Now that has happened, we want to think about how we can make the potential yield even higher and that's what FAR is working on as part of its research program and is the exciting next frontier of this project."
Having taken part in the project for consecutive years, Frankland River Grazing is able to take learnings and lessons into the next season.
Last year, it changed from Zen to Kinsei and while altering varieties from year to year is not common, it was a management decision Mr Bernhardt was glad to make.
Kinsei was a cultivar he heard was a good option for their environment and it proved itself, both in terms of yield and grain quality.
The same variety was used again this season, however Mr Bernhardt adjusted the timing and it was sown about two weeks later than it was last year.
