Kinsei wheat goes 7.9t/ha at Frankland River

By Shannon Beattie
September 19 2022 - 11:30pm
Frankland River Grazings Grant Bernhardt (left) and Dan Barber were awarded the Hyper Yielding Crop Awards for the highest yield and highest percentage of yield potential in Western Australia last year.

FOR the second year in a row Frankland River Grazing has won the Grains Research and Development Corporations (GRDC) Hyper Yielding Crop (HYC) Awards for the highest yield and highest percentage of yield potential in WA.

