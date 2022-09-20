COMBAT, from InterGrain, was the highest yielding barley variety in Western Australia in the 2021 National Variety Trials (NVT) and is set to win the feed barley battle, with yields above the benchmark variety, Rosalind.
The variety was officially launched by InterGrain southern WA territory manager Georgia Trainor at the South East Premium Wheat Growers Association Condingup spring field day on September 9.
The mid-season feed barley, formerly known by breeding code IGB1944, is a stand-out in InterGrain's barley breeding program.
InterGrain breeder David Moody said Combat was bred to meet grower demand for a high yielding, weed competitive plant type, feed variety, that was suited to earlier sowing opportunities.
"During four years in InterGrain yield trials and one year in NVT, Combat performed consistently well across a range of cropping regions, particularly in environments below 3.5 tonnes per hectare," Mr Moody said.
"It's also shown good adaptability in higher-yielding environments."
Combat offers a good disease resistance package, including very good powdery mildew resistance and spot form of net blotch resistance, as well as useful levels of resistance to leaf rust and the net form of net blotch resistance.
It has an alternative plant type to the currently popular, high yielding feed variety Rosalind.
"Combat's semi-prostrate plant growth habit is combined with good early vigour, improving ground cover and weed competition," Mr Moody said.
"Combat has a much larger grain size than Rosalind resulting in improved grain plumpness.
"Combat gives growers an exceptionally high yielding, mid-season feed barley and is an ideal variety when growers are looking for sowing date flexibility, capable of being sown from late April to late May."
It is available for planting in 2023 from InterGrain Seedclub members and resellers.
