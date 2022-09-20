Farm Weekly

InterGrain releases high yielding barley, Combat

September 20 2022 - 2:00am
InterGrain southern WA territory manager Georgia Trainor launched Combat at the SEPWA field day on September 9.

COMBAT, from InterGrain, was the highest yielding barley variety in Western Australia in the 2021 National Variety Trials (NVT) and is set to win the feed barley battle, with yields above the benchmark variety, Rosalind.

