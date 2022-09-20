ONE of the big questions during the recovery phase after a catastrophic fire event is, where do I start?
It can be a daunting and overwhelming task for farmers to begin rebuilding after such devastation, so Corrigin Farm Improvement Group's (CFIG) Natural Resource Management (NRM) officer Cindy Stevens recently co-ordinated a Farm Landscape Recovery Post Fire: Next Steps event.
The itinerary was tailored toward fire-affected families in the Corrigin region and 10 participants took the opportunity to enlist in the workshop, gaining access to Western Australia's leading natural resource experts.
Participants were given access to the experts so they could formulate a plan of action, with one of the highlights of the day being an afternoon workshop using personalised farm maps provided by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).
DPIRD senior soil scientist Paul Galloway and senior development officer Ron Masters, opened the guest speaker portion of the morning, speaking about existing soil and landscape systems of the Corrigin area.
Mr Galloway gave detailed insight into the soil types in the area and outlined the basics of farm planning in terms of fixed and variable factors.
He also showcased a specific DPIRD NRM portal they are developing with specific features added for relevance to Corrigin fire-affected farmers.
Mr Galloway showcased the website by demonstrating features such as soil types, contours, vegetation maps and salinity presence to assist with farm planning.
Mr Masters further extended that conversation to salinity zonation, giving farmers tools to better manage salinity in local soils.
There are many factors to consider when regenerating saline soils in an efficient and cost-effective way and a key aspect emphasised by Mr Masters was to use multiple data source, such as EM maps, for efficient land management, particularly in saline areas.
Noongar Land Enterprise Tree Nursery manager David Collins continued the landscape resilience and biodiversity discussions, by leading an engaging discussion on revegetating the land from a farming perspective, particularly considering livestock requirements.
Mr Collins spoke at length about the Green Australian concept 'shade, shelter, fodder' while considering planning for revegetation.
Providing shade for livestock is an essential element of a mixed farming enterprise, particularly considering recent research suggesting temperatures of more than 35 degrees for successive days have a direct impact on foetal losses in ewes.
If producers are joining their ewes and rams in the summer months, Mr Collins strongly encourages allowing plenty of shade to enable ewes to better regulate their temperature and facilitate a higher rate of lamb survival.
Shelter was also a factor in this, not only for protection during the hot summer months but also from winter conditions, such as rain and wind chill in the colder months too.
Fodder was the third essential element to consider when rehabilitating the natural landscape, not only for livestock, but also native animals and biospheres.
Mr Collins took along several samples of native fodder shrubs well suited to Corrigin's natural landscape that added an informative visual element to his presentation.
The final guest speaker was Agvivo consultant Phil Barrett Lennard, who spoke about feed gaps within the growing season and ways in which farmers can better manage those gaps to strike the right balance for their system.
Two such tools included confinement feeding and crop grazing to achieve an end goal of higher stocking rates, higher levels of animal production and less supplementary feeding.
Drawing on previous farm planning discussions, he asked if paddock planning in a more geometric design considering cropping machinery was an option.
After lunch came the hands-on section of the workshop, where participants were given their own specialised map of their farm and the opportunity to openly discuss with the experts their regeneration plans.
The experts were able to provide a starting point and clear direction forward as they looked at potential areas to be regenerated, what specific plants might suit different areas and soil types, and drafted early versions of revegetation plans detailing both short and long-term goals.
Ms Stevens said she was very pleased with the level of engagement by farmers with the guest speakers and it added to a very productive and valuable day.
"Having access to an NRM portal developed specifically for these farmers, the level of discussions around native shrub options to improve animal productivity and welfare, then applying these learnings to their own farms was really exciting to see," Ms Stevens said.
