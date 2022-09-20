Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Merna Poll Merinos sell to $2400 twice

By Tamara Hooper
September 20 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merna Poll Merino studs Kaiden, Kara and Rohan Johnston, Quairading, Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Midlands agent, Brad Groves, Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer, Grant Lupton and buyer Graeme Taylor, Wannamal, with the two equal $2400 top-priced rams Mr Taylor purchased.

CLEARANCES, averages, totals and top prices were a feature at the Quairading and District Stud Sheep Breeders' Association combined ram sale recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.