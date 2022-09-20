CLEARANCES, averages, totals and top prices were a feature at the Quairading and District Stud Sheep Breeders' Association combined ram sale recently.
The positivity in the shed was obvious from the outset and with good reason, seeing how the season is shaping up across the district.
The 33 registered buyers were down by 10 from last year, however this did not affect the outcome of the sale with new and regular buyers all vying for their share of the 166 rams on offer from five separate vendors, across five different breeds and six listed studs.
Again it was in the offering of 60 Poll Merinos that the sale's top price was realised, and it was from Rohan and Jane Johnston's Merna Poll Merino stud's selection of 50 rams that the $2400 was achieved twice.
The offering of Poll Dorsets, White Suffolks, Suffolks and South Suffolks saw a full clearance across the board, as well as significant rises in top prices and averages on an increased offering.
Nutrien Livestock, Quairading, Beverley and York representative Denis Warnick said it was great to see the return of strong local buying support.
"These local buyers made more competition and it was nice to see breeders getting their just returns for their breeding efforts," Mr Warnick said.
"Excellent value was still found by buyers, with very good averages seen across the breeds.
"The upbeat mood in the shed resulted in strong competition and a great outcome for everyone."
Returning to the sale after several years away, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said it was great to see the depth of the breeding coming through.
"The quality of the sheep was excellent throughout the shed," Mr Lupton said.
"There was plenty of spirited bidding and competition across all the breeds and the results reflected this."
Poll Merino
As is tradition, Poll Merino was the first to face the auctioneer's gavel, with a total of 60 rams from two studs penned ready for sale.
Merna Poll Merino stud, Quairading, sold a total of 43 rams from their 50 lots under the hammer, with a further two sold immediately post sale.
This was an increase of six more rams sold under the hammer than the previous sale and eight more by the close of the day.
Achieving a top price of $2400 twice, on pen numbers two and 50, showed the quality continued right through all their lots.
It was also telling that regular volume buyers Graeme and Julie Taylor, GM & JM Taylor, Wannamal, purchased both the top-priced lots, plus a further five Poll Merinos.
Lot three was a big 102 kilogram ram with August wool test figures of 6.8kg greasy fleece weight (GFW), 20.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.7 CV and a 99.3 per cent comfort factor (CF).
Lot 50 tipped the scales at 105kg, with 6.8kg GFW, 19.9 micron, 3 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Mr Taylor said they had been buying from Merna for about six years and looked at all the attributes of the rams.
"We look for a bit of everything," Mr Taylor said.
"We are chasing real stylish wool and are aiming to increase our cut.
"Brad Groves classes our sheep and helps pick the rams out."
Mr Groves said the Taylors were in a higher rainfall area, so they required nice bright, white wool.
The Taylors mate 1800 breeding ewes within their 60pc cropping and 40pc sheep operation.
"We mate half the ewes to Merinos and the other half to White Suffolk," Mr Taylor said.
"We have significantly increased our wool cut since we are into our second generation on Merna bloodlines.
"With our crossbreds we have recently been selling the lambs off to the feeder market, not finishing them, just straight off mums.
"We have been doing the same for our Merino wethers."
The Taylor's purchase of seven Merna Poll Merinos was for an average of $1600.
The volume buyer of the Merna Poll Merinos was consistent regular, volume buyer KS Eva & Sons, Brookton, purchasing 10 sires, to a top of $1700 and for an average of $1040.
Argyle Park Poll Merino stud, Quairading, increased its offering to 10 this year and sold six more than the previous sale to total eight.
Complementing the higher clearance, its top price lifted by $500 to $1500 and its average increased by almost $40 to $1038.
The $1500 top-priced ram was sired by Lewsidale Corrigin 34 and exhibited wool figures of 6.1kg GFW, 20.2 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.7pc CF.
The ram was purchased by GW & E Anderson, Quairading, which were also the volume buyers in the Argyle Park line-up, taking home four Poll Merino rams for an average of $1075.
Argyle Park co-principal Brett Johnston said he was very pleased with the sale.
"It was a fantastic day," Mr Johnston said.
"We brought more rams along this year and sold more, which is great.
"The sale overall has been terrific for everyone here."
Poll Dorset
Reducing its offering from the previous sale, Longdale Poll Dorset stud increased all the other numbers associated with its offering.
Its top price of $1100 was up by $100 and the average of $900 was $96 more, with a full clearance of their 32 rams.
The equal top priced rams went to Tutakin Pastoral Estate, Quairading and CJ & ML Marris, Quellington.
Tutakin Pastoral Estate purchased a total of two Longdale Poll Dorsets with the top-priced ram weighing in at 138kg and having scan results of 105 millimetres eye muscle width (EMW), 53mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and fat 8mm.
While Chris Marris', CJ & ML Marris, $1100 top-priced ram was 112kg, 105mm EMW, 53mm EMD and 7mm fat.
Mr Marris purchased four Longdale Poll Dorsets, for an average of $950.
The volume buyer in the Longdale catalogue was Merredin Farms Pty Ltd, Merredin, which loaded 13 of the Poll Dorset rams at the end of the sale for a top of $1000 and an average of $854.
Longdale stud principal Joel Hathway said they were very happy with the outcome of the sale.
"Definitely happy with the total clearance and the prices achieved today," Mr Hathway said.
"It was good to see new buyers in the mix, who will hopefully become regular buyers in the future."
He said he thought there were lots of contributing factors to the sales success.
"It is a bit of everything I think," Mr Hathway said.
"The new clients, and the seasonal conditions would have helped the results."
Merna Poll Dorsets' reduced offering of eight rams, saw a total clearance and top price of $1000, twice, and an average of $875, up $25 from the previous year.
One of the top-priced rams was purchased by regular client EW Richards & Sons, Quairading, which was also the volume buyer of four rams for an average of $900.
The $1000 ram weighed 88kg, with 80.7mm EMW, 39mm EMD and 3.7mm fat.
The second top-priced sire was purchased by Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock representative Denis Warnick, on behalf of a York-based client.
The ram weighed 108kg, with measurements recorded as 78.1mm EMW, 36.9mm EMD and 4.8mm fat.
White Suffolk
This year there was one less stud in the White Suffolk breed offering, with all three studs achieving the equal top price of $1300 within their pens, which happened eight times in total.
Glenn and Kay Cole's, Sasimwa stud, York, was the first to put up its selection of 20 rams.
The $1300 top-priced ram attracted plenty of interest, weighing in at 113kg as recorded on September 7 - the single born ram was dropped on August 1, 2021 and was sired by Sasimwa 2018/0012.
The LambPlan figures of 0.53 birthweight (BWT), 16.55 post weaning weight (PWWT), -1.01 post weaning fat (PFAT), 0.41 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) and a terminal carcase plus (TCP) index of 136.75.
The ram was bought by Morrie and son Mitchell Smith, ML & VN Smith, Lake Grace.
The Smiths have purchased from the Sasimwa stud, for at least four years for use in their crossbred enterprise.
"We run Merinos and one mob of crossbreds," Mr Smith said.
"The crossbred mob consists of about 550 breeding ewes, with the lambs sold straight off-farm.
"We are really happy with the growth rate, we averaged 52kg on the first 30 we drafted."
The volume buyer of the Cole's White Suffolk's was AR & JJ Thorn, Bruce Rock, which purchased eight rams to a top of $1100 and an average of $950.
Next it was Merna stud's line-up of 18 White Suffolk sires that reached the breed's $1300 top price, twice.
The first $1300 ram was 105kg, with 85.5mm EMW, 39.6mm EMD and 6.4mm fat, selling to EW Richards & Sons, Quairading, which was also the volume buyer of the Merna White Suffolks with four rams for an average of $1200.
The second $1300 ram weighed 103kg, 89.8mm EMW, 38.5mm EMD, 6.4mm fat and was sold to PT Collins & Son, York.
The last of the White Suffolks up for auction was the Simpson family's Barby Downs stud, Quairading, with its 10 rams, with half of their number reaching the $1300 high.
EW Richards & Sons, Quairading took home two of the five top-priced rams and a further four more to also be the volume buyer.
The two top-priced rams they purchased had measurements of 99kg, 89mm EMW, 42mm EMD, 6mm fat for a single birth and 105kg, 86mm EMW, 42mm EMD and 7mm fat for a twin respectively.
Taking home the remaining three $1300 rams were Draper Farms, York, GW & E Anderson, Quairading and Mt Bebb Farms, Shackleton.
South Suffolk
Once again the Simpson family's Pettison Park South Suffolk stud had a full clearance on its increased offering of rams, with the $1400 top being a rise of $400 on last year's top and this was reached twice.
The two top-priced rams both sold to Brett and Kyle Caporn, BK & PJ Caporn, Quairading, who were equal volume buyers, taking home four Pettison Park sires for an average of $1225.
The two top-priced South Suffolk rams had measurements of: 98kg, 87mm EMW, 41mm EMD, 7mm fat and 86kg, 88mm EMW, 38mm EMD and 5.2mm fat.
The Caporns have been buying the Pettison Park genetics for 10 years, for use in their crossbred operation, whilst also running a pure Merino flock.
"We mate 1700 to crossbreds, all South Suffolk's," Mr Caporn said.
"We like the South Suffolks for their ease of lambing and good growth rates.
"By the time we turn the lambs off, they dress out really well as spring suckers.
"Our lambs drop in April and they are around 22-24kg dressed when sold."
The Caporns said one of their key selection traits was eye muscle when deciding on sires.
The remaining four rams sold to EW Richards & Sons, Quairading, for $1200 a head.
Pettison Park and Barby Downs studs co-principal, Shawn Simpson, said it had been an outstanding sale for everyone.
"The prices today just blew us away," Mr Simpson said.
"The rams in the shed were really good quality all round and the prices certainly reflected this."
Suffolk
The final sires to go under the hammer were the 10 specially-selected Suffolk rams from the Sasimwa stud, York.
The full clearance saw a rise of $400 in the top price from the previous sale to peak at $1200, in turn lifting the average by $170 to $970.
The $1200 ram sold to the Smiths, ML & VN Smith, Lake Grace, who earlier purchased the Sasimwa studs top-priced White Suffolk ram.
The big $1200 Suffolk was born a twin on August 28, 2021, by sire Sasimwa 2018/0080 and weighed 107kg with LambPlan figures of 0.57 BWT, 14.83 PWT, -0.29 PFAT, 0.26 PEMD and 130 TCP index.
The volume buyers SL Hadlow & Co, Quairading, purchased three rams to a top of $1000, twice, and for an average of $933.
Sasimwa stud co-principal Glenn Cole, said even though there had been less registered buyers, the results were still fantastic.
"We were very happy with the sale and to achieve full clearances across both breeds," Mr Cole said.
"You really can't ask for more than what we achieved and we are very thankful to our clients for their support."
