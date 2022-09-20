THE Rintoul family's, Auburn Valley stud, Williams, has reaffirmed its status as an elite wool producer, winning this year's Elders sponsored Perth Royal Show Supreme fleece award in a showing of 73 entries.
The competition was welcomed back to the Jim Horwood Pavilion after a two-year hiatus induced by COVID-19 related shutdowns and uncertainties.
In keeping with the trend of twos, this is the second time Auburn Valley has claimed the coveted title - its first being in 2013 with a Poll ram fleece.
This year's supersoft, bright white jacket came from a Merino stud reserve ram which was judged reserve champion August shorn fine wool Merino ram at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale, at Katanning in late August.
Proof that investing in good genetics does pay dividends, the ram is an AI son of $42,000 sire, Charinga General, that the Navanvale stud, Williams, purchased and Auburn Valley used in an AI mating program in 2019 and out of an East Mundalla blood stud ewe.
The Auburn Valley star's fleece scored 93 out of a possible 100 points and triumphed in the biggest wool class of the show, the fine wool ram class comprising 10 entries.
The fleece weighed 10.9kg greasy and 8kg clean to yield 73.4pc and tested 18.7 micron, 17.5 spin fine, 15.5pc CV, 99.7pc comfort factor, 127mm staple length and 42N/kt staple strength.
It achieved maximum points for clean fleece weight, evenness of fibre diameter and handle and it was this handle that had the panel of six judges buzzing.
"To look at it you would think it is a ewe or wether fleece, it is so soft with so much style and character but then you look at the bulk which is very good for that micron and the staple length," said lead judge, Tim Chapman.
"This offers fantastic potential for a breeding ram to pass these qualities on to its progeny.
"Thanks to a good season, the quality of fleeces was really very good this year although it did mean a little bit of colour creeping in to some of the fleeces."
Mr Chapman said it was disappointing not to have more entries, especially in the farmer's categories.
The Rintouls did their bit to support the event, nominating 20 Auburn Valley fleeces and reaped the rewards.
Stud co-principal Peter Rintoul said they had rated the ram for its fleece for sometime but there were a couple of others in their team that were pretty handy too.
"The Generals have given some really nice soft white wools and have clicked well for us," Mr Rintoul said.
"We missed out by just one point on the supreme titles at the past two (Wagin) Wooloramas, so we know what that feels like."
The Auburn Valley fleece finished one point ahead of another Williams product, a Dongiemon stud fleece entered by Stuart and Andrew Rintoul and families, which scored 92 points in the same fine wool ram fleece class as the Auburn Valley supreme fleece.
