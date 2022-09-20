Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Auburn Valley wins Perth Royal Show Supreme fleece award

By Wendy Gould
September 20 2022 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the supreme champion fleece of the 2022 Perth Royal Show, exhibited by the Rintoul familys Auburn Valley stud, Williams, were judges Matt Chambers (left) and Cam Henry, Nutrien Wool, Travis King, Elders, Sam Howie and Tim Chapman, Dyson Jones Wool Marketing Services and Tim Burgess, Elders.

THE Rintoul family's, Auburn Valley stud, Williams, has reaffirmed its status as an elite wool producer, winning this year's Elders sponsored Perth Royal Show Supreme fleece award in a showing of 73 entries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.