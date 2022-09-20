WHILE acknowledging that it's always good to have more female representation, winner of the North West Central by-election, The Nationals WA candidate Merome Beard said her campaign was more about "getting the right person for the job".
Ms Beard comfortably retained The Nationals WA seat, previously held by Nationals WA MP Vince Catania, who announced his resignation earlier this year to spend more time with his family.
On Tuesday Ms Beard had 59.68pc of the two candidate preferred vote compared to runner up, Liberal candidate Will Baston, who was sitting at 40.32pc.
While a record number of 12 candidates entered the race, the Labor Party chose not to put forward a candidate.
Spread across 820,591 square kilometres, the North West Central electorate incorporates 17 towns as well as numerous communities and includes 11,189 registered voters.
A publican that has lived in Carnarvon for the past 20 years and grown up in the pastoral industry, Ms Beard said her familiarity with the electorate would be beneficial in enabling her to serve it effectively.
"I have an understanding of the industries here and I've had jobs along the way that have taken me to other towns such as Kalbarri within my electorate, so I've been fortunate in that sense," Ms Beard said.
"I've also done some work in Vince Catania's electoral office, so all of these things combined have given me a very good grounding and understanding of the issues and challenges that people have and the opportunities that exist."
With her focus having shifted from the election campaign to beginning her new role as a State MP, Ms Beard said she would celebrate her win later with her family.
It is sure to be a big workload for Ms Beard, with the north west of the State having faced its fair share of challenges over the past couple of years, including being hit by ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja in April, 2021, and chronic worker and housing shortages plaguing the region.
"While some of the issues of the towns are similar or the same, they all have their own individual needs as well and situations that need rectifying," Ms Beard said.
"Crime is a well known one, the provision of housing and affordable housing is a big issue for a lot of people, for locals to be able to stay in their towns.
"Then there are the worker shortages as well as the shortage of worker housing, particularly in Exmouth, Kalbarri and even in places such as Tom Price.
"People that are wanting to go up and work, in say childcare, are paying very high rents, which just aren't possible for a lot of people."
The upgrade of the Tom Price and Meekatharra hospitals, nursing posts being filled throughout the region, the Seroja rebuild and the opening of the Carnarvon Fascine development are all issues Ms Beard plans to advocate for in parliament.
"There is also a 124km strip that needs attention on the Wiluna-Meekatharra Road, on the Goldfields Highway, which was funded five years back with $60 million from the Royalties for Regions program," Ms Beard said
"That project has stalled and it is probably the only State highway that isn't fully sealed."
