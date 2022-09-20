Farm Weekly
Home/Politics

Merome Beard wins North West Central by-election

By Bree Swift
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Opposition and The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies (left), with the new Nationals WA MP for North West Central, Merome Beard and outgoing Nationals WA MP for North West Central, Vince Catania.

WHILE acknowledging that it's always good to have more female representation, winner of the North West Central by-election, The Nationals WA candidate Merome Beard said her campaign was more about "getting the right person for the job".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.