Calcalling Polls, Mukinbudin, top at $3800

By Tamara Hooper
September 21 2022 - 2:00am
Calcaling Poll Merino studs, Sandie Ventris, top-priced buyer, David Millsteed, Mocardy Merino stud, Wongan Hills, Nutrien Ag Solutions livestock agent Mukinbudin, Danny Nixon, and Calcaling Poll Merino stud principal Athol Ventris with the $3800 top-priced ram.

RESOUNDING positive endorsements from clients who return year-in, year-out has meant Calcaling Poll Merino stud sale results are consistently successful, just like their genetics.

