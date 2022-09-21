RESOUNDING positive endorsements from clients who return year-in, year-out has meant Calcaling Poll Merino stud sale results are consistently successful, just like their genetics.
This year saw a lift in all figures, with the top price rising by $100 from the previous year to realise $3800.
The clearance saw one more ram sold under the hammer and a further ram sold immediately post sale, this saw the gross from the sale lift by $20,100 and the average rise by $200, and all this with a few clients unable to make it to the sale this year.
Introducing the sheep to the sale, Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer, Terry Norrish, said there was no doubt the Calcaling Poll Merino stud bred big-bodied, productive sheep with nice soft, white and bright wools.
After the sale he said the quality of the sheep was why the sale was always so successful.
"The quality of the rams was excellent from start to finish, giving clients a good selection," Mr Norrish said.
"There were a few less registered buyers, but the results were still great and all the buyers were able to buy their requirements for the season."
This year was also the first time the sale was on the AuctionsPlus platform and had three rams sold and several more unsuccessful bids made.
All rams were weighed on May 17 and fleece samples were taken on April 10, with all figures displayed at the sale, giving buyers all the information required to bid with confidence.
Once again good solid competition from the outset kept everyone on their toes with the top price of $3800 made very early in the sale with pen three.
The Calcaling 170928 sired ram was single born and weighed in at 79 kilograms with MerinoSelect Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 4.76 yearling weight (YWT), 0.04 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), -0.17 yearling fat (YFAT), -1.26 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 18.59 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), a Merino Production Plus (MP+) index of 150.1 and a Dual Purpose Plus (DP+) index of 151.79.
Its wool figures were also impressive with a greasy fleece weight (GFW) of five kilograms, 17.9 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.8 CV and 99.8 per cent comfort factor (CF).
The sire was purchased by regular return buyer and fellow stud breeder, David Millsteed, Mocardy Merino stud, Wongan Hills.
Mr Millsteed purchased a total of three rams at the sale, averaging $2676, including the only four-tooth ram of the sale.
"The top-priced ram had nice long stapled wool and a bit of a bare breech," Mr Millsteed said.
"The wool was nice and bright white with good crimping.
"The big four-tooth ram had nice white wool too and is a heavy cutter, but also was a good all rounder with good meat traits."
He said this year they had not mulesed their sheep and his selections today reflected this breeding objective.
"The third ram we purchased also had a bare breech and was a good cutter," Mr Millsteed said.
The second top-priced ram at the sale sold to Lane Farming P/L, Wongan Hills, for $3400.
Weighing in at 79.5kg, the twin born Well Gully 163816 sired ram had ASBVs of 4.99 YWT, 0.48 YEMD, -0.34 YFAT, -1.99 YFD, 14.33 YCFW, 155.49 MP+ and 157.92 DP+.
It measured at 4.8kg GFW, 16.4 micron, 2.7 SD, 16.5 CV and 100pc CF.
Lane Farming P/L completed the sale with a total of three new rams for an average of $2400.
The clear volume buyer was Robert Grylls, Newcourt Farm, Bencubbin, who purchased 13 sires, to a top of $1200, three times and for an average of $1000.
Mr Grylls said he has been a client of Calcaling for about 10 years and couldn't be happier with the success of genetics in his breeding program.
"I stopped mulesing our flock four years ago," Mr Grylls said.
"I have used the plain-bodied, bare breech traits of the Calcaling bloodline to reduce flystrike.
"I have also changed to shearing to eight month intervals, which we can do because of the wool length on these sheep and it also helps with fly issues."
It is not only the wool traits that keep Mr Grylls returning to purchase the Calcaling genetics, he said the growth rates and fertility were excellent.
"This year I had a lambing average of 110pc across the entire flock," Mr Grylls said.
"I have 1800 breeding ewes and they produced 2000 lambs.
"350 older ewes are bred to Suffolk rams and I sold the lambs from these for $208 a head direct to Fletchers.
"I just sold the last of last year's lambs a couple of weeks ago and got $197 a head."
Another volume buyer in the catalogue was Caithness Farming, East Pingelly, which purchased six rams to a top of $3000 at an average of $2383.
Also taking home six rams was local buyer Breakaway Farms, Mukinbudin, to a top of $2300 and an average of $1783.
MJS Farming Group, Merredin, purchased six rams too for an average price of $1517.
While regular return client, M & K Lee Farming, Bullaring, purchased five rams to a top of $2600 and an average of $2020.
Visiting from Mitchell, Queensland, was Well Gully Poll Merino stud principal, Errol Brumpton.
He was able to clarify for many at the sale why the Well Gully genetics worked so well in Western Australia, even though they were bred 600 kilometres west of Brisbane in a subtropical environment.
He said they had specifically bred for traits to suit the humidity.
"They have very fine primary fibres and very small sweat glands (also known as sudoriferous glands)," Mr Brumpton said.
"We did this to reduce the amount of perspiration, which in turn would prevent fleece rot and flystrike.
"They are also better at foraging and are able to consume foods with higher tannins and lignins.
"This means they will produce less scouring and less dags on green feed."
He said his years of breeding had also produced a deep-barrelled and deep flanked sheep with a wide twist and ham that also carried good white, crimpy, fine fibres that were fast growing.
"This is what you can see coming through in the Calcaling sheep," Mr Brumpton said.
"We also placed a lot of emphasis on muscle and fat for joinability and lamb survival."
Calcaling stud principal Athol Ventris said it was all about the repeat and return clients, which their sale certainly had in abundance making it clear they were happy with the results they were receiving on the Calcaling bloodlines.
"With the introduction of the Well Gully genetics, we have been getting clients from wetter areas," Mr Ventris said.
"3816 has gone really well and had some really good progeny at the top end of the sale."
He said their breeding objectives had been the same, along the SRS line, for a long time and they were really just fine tuning and stepping up their wools and depth of the sheep.
"We are very happy with the results of the sale," Mr Ventris said.
"We are more happy with the response to the quality of the sheep and the comments from clients, who are moving toward a productive animal that is low maintenance."
